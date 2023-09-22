Monaco vs Nice LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Monaco - Nice Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Monaco - Nice live on TV, your options are: beIN Sports
If you want to directly stream it: beIN Sports App
Last lineup Nice
Bulka; Bard, Dante, Todibo, Atal; Thuram, Ndayishimiye, Sanson; Boga, Moffi, Laborde
Last lineup Monaco
Köhn, Magassa, Maripán, Singo; Henrique, Fofana, Camara, Vanderson; Golovin, Balogun, Minamino
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Monaco vs Nice will be Benoit Millot; Francois Boudikian first line; Cedric Favre, second line; Abdelatif Kherradji, fourth assistant.
How does Niza arrive?
On the other hand, the club Nice, like Monaco, was left in the dust last season and also stagnated in the middle of the Ligue 1 table. Now, the eagles have had a good start to the season and are undefeated, so if they want to take over the top of the French league, a victory is essential. They have 9 points after five matches, with 2 wins and 3 draws, and are in fourth place in the overall standings going into this match. In their most recent match, Nice achieved an important victory in their visit to PSG where they managed to take the three points against the reigning champions after a 3-2 score.
How does Monaco arrive?
The Monaco squad did not finish the 2022-2023 season as they would have liked, as they were stuck in the middle of the general table with no chance of winning the championship. Now, Monaco will have a new opportunity to try and with their good start after five games, they want to maintain their undefeated start to the season. The red-and-whites are coming from a draw against Lens where they missed out on the win in added time. They are currently undefeated with 11 points from 3 wins and 2 draws, placing them momentarily in first place in Ligue 1.
Matchday 6
We continue with this start of the European leagues and, this afternoon, the activity of the weekend corresponding to the day 6 of the French Ligue 1, will have a meeting in the city of Monaco, with a very attractive match. The Louis II stadium will host a match where two teams want to go for the three points and not let go units in this start of the tournament. On one side is the Monaco who wants to take advantage of their home, but opposite will have a Nice who wants to step on the heels of Monaco in their struggle for the top of the French league.
The match between Monaco - Nice will be played at the Stade Louis II, in Monaco, France. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 pm (ET).
