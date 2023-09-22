Salernitana vs Frosinone LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Salernitana vs Frosinone Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Salernitana vs Frosinone Serie A match.
What time is the Salernitana vs Frosinone match for Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Salernitana vs Frosinone of September 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:30 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 8:30 PM.
Mexico: 12:30 PM on Star+ and ESPN2.
Paraguay: 2:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Frosinone's last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Stefano Turati, Simone Romagnoli, Ilario Monterisi, Riccardo Marchizza, Anthony Oyono, Abdou Harroui, Enzo Barrenechea, Luca Mazzitelli, Walid Cheddira, Francesco Gelli and Matìas Soulè.
Salernitana's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Guillermo Ochoa, Norbert Gyömber, Lorenzo Pirola, Matteo Lovato, Lassana Coulibaly, Mateusz Legowski, Domagoj Bradaric, Jovane Cabral, Erik Botheim, Antonio Candreva and Grigoris Kastanos.
Players to watch from Frosinone
The next three players are considered key to Frosinone's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Salernitana. The Moroccan player Abdou Harroui (#21) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Friday. Defender Riccardo Marchizza (#3) is another distributor of play on the court that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 22-year-old goalkeeper Stefano Turati (#80) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Friday .
Frosinone in the tournament
Frosinone had a good start to the 2022-2023 Serie A season, they are in tenth position in the general table after 1 game won, 1 tied and 1 lost, they have 4 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Frosinone's objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on September 17, it resulted in a 1-0 defeat against Sassuolo at the Benito Stirpe and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Salernitana
The next three players are considered key to Salernitana's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Frosinone. Italian player Antonio Candreva (#87) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Friday. Midfielder Lassana Coulibaly (#18) is another play distributor on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Serie A. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 38-year-old goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (#13) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Friday.
Salernitana in the tournament
The Salerno football team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first football division) badly, they are in sixteenth position in the general table with 0 games won, 2 tied and 1 lost, getting 2 points . Salernitana seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will become champions. Their last match was on September 18, 2023, it ended in a 2-0 victory against Torino at the Stadio Arechi and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Stadio Arechi is located in the city of Salerno, Italy. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 37,180 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 9, 1990, it is currently the home of the Unione Sportiva Salernitana 1919 and its last renovation was in 2019.