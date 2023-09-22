Puebla vs Pumas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Puebla vs Pumas live stream.
Where and how to watch Puebla vs Pumas live online
Puebla vs Pumas can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Puebla vs Pumas matchday 1 of the Europa League?
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Puebla vs Pumas live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Cuauhtemoc. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Puebla vs Pumas live online
The match will be broadcasted on Azteca Deportes.
Puebla vs Pumas can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Puebla vs Pumas matchday 1 of the Europa League?
This is the kick-off time for the Puebla vs Pumas match on September 22, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:10 hours
Bolivia: 10:45 a.m.
Brazil: 10:45 a.m.
Chile: 10:10 p.m.
Colombia: 10:10 p.m.
Ecuador: 10:10pm Ecuador: 10:10pm Ecuador: 10:10pm Ecuador: 10:10pm Ecuador: 10:10pm
United States: 23:10 hours PT and 01:10 hours ET
Mexico: 9:10 p.m.
Paraguay: 10:10 p.m.
Peru: 9:10 p.m. PT
Uruguay: 01:10 hours
Venezuela: 9:10 p.m. 21:10 p.m.
Japan: 01:10 a.m.
India: 02:10 a.m.
Nigeria: 2:10 p.m.
South Africa: 2:10 p.m.
Australia: 15:10 hours
United Kingdom ET: 4:10 p.m.
Puebla Statements
"Obviously we were in total disagreement with the way the situation had been handled, but well, that happened last week and today we have to focus on the sporting aspect. There will be a board issue, an administrative issue that they will try to take to the last consequences".
"We were not convincing and that in the end affects the result, we have to improve the result. I think the team fought for ninety minutes, the fairest and most deserved result would have been in favor, but this is ninety minutes where you have to play and at the end of the day we are not happy with the result".
"Offensively they have people with a lot of ability, there are 4 or 5 important names, they are an orderly team that is very well managed, if we focus only on one player such as Huerta and I think we will make a mistake, because there are too many offensive options on the part of Pumas to be able to hurt us, so we are trying to work to ensure that Huerta does not have a good match, that Salvio cannot have a good match, Dinenno, try to do our best offensively and defensively to be attentive to a team as important as Pumas".
"There is a meeting to deal with the counterpart, and as for the resolution that the federation may take again, if the club is willing to go to the last consequences with the CAS, and yes it seems unfair to me, I really don't know the regulations in that sense, if any sanction is only monetary and ours has to do directly with points, It seems illogical to me, I don't know why Monterrey would receive a monetary sanction and we would receive 3 points, but we must focus on the sporting aspect and our board will do whatever it has to do to try to rescue those 3 points that were more than deserved because it was on the field".
Pumas' final lineup
Last Pumas lineup
How are Pumas coming in?
How are Puebla coming in?
The Puebla vs Pumas match will be played at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!