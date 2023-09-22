Almere vs PSV LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Almere vs PSV match for Eredivisie?
This is the start time of the game Almere vs PSV of September 23rd, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 14:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch Almere vs PSV
The match will be broadcast on ESPN+.
If you want to watch Almere vs PSV live, it will be streamed ESPN+.
Watch out for this Almere player
The 27 year old attacker from France, Thomas Robinet has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Dutch league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
The attacker of France, Thomas Robinet, the attacker will play his fifth game in his local league, in the past he played 27 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 8 goals in the French league and 0 assists, currently he has 1 goal and 0 assists in 5 games.
Watch out for this PSV player
The 33 year old Dutch attacker, Luuk de Jong has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Dutch league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Dutch striker Luuk de Jong, the striker will play his fifth game in his local league, in the past he played 23 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 14 goals in the Dutch league and 5 assists, currently he has 4 goals and 3 assists in 4 games.
How are Almere coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-0 against Excelsior, having a streak of 0 wins, 1 draw and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Excelsior 0 - 0 Almere City, Sep. 17, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Almere City 1 - 2 PEC Zwolle, Sept. 2, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 6 - 1 Almere City, Aug. 27, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard 2 - 1 Almere City, Aug. 19, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Almere City 1 - 4 FC Twente, Aug. 13, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
How are PSV coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-1 against Rangers, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Arsenal 4 - 0 PSV Eindhoven, Sep. 20, 2023, UEFA Champions League
PSV Eindhoven 4 - 0 NEC Nijmegen, Sep. 16, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
RKC Waalwijk 0 - 4 PSV Eindhoven, Sep. 2, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 5 - 1 Rangers, Aug. 30, 2023, UEFA Champions League Qualifying
Rangers 2 - 2 PSV Eindhoven, Aug. 22, 2023, UEFA Champions League Qualifying
