FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte FC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

FC Cincinnati host Charlotte FC at TQL Stadium on Saturday night in a key game for both teams.

The Crown are undefeated in five league matches since returning to league play being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup but four of those matches have ended in draws.

Christian Lattanzio's men are three points behind D.C. United for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with two games in hand.

For Cincinnati, they have a nine-point lead in the race for the Supporters Shield but consecutive draws against Montreal and Philadelphia have raised a few eyebrows.

TQL Stadium has been a fortress for the Orange and Blue this season and wins in their final three home games would see them own the best home record in MLS history.

Team news

FC Cincinnati

Defender Matt Miazga is suspended for this clash through yellow card accumulation. Steven Jimenez is also out with a lower leg fracture.

Luciano Acosta has signed a new contract that will keep the likely MLS MVP with the Orange and Blue through the 2026 season with an option for 2027.

Charlotte FC

Vinicius Mello is sidelined with a lower leg injury while midfielder Ben Bender has a left knee issue and is listed as questionable.

Predicted lineups

FC Cincinnati: Celentano; Murphy, Mosquera, Hagglund; Barreal, Nwobodo, Moreno, Arias; Acosta; Vazquez, Santos

Charlotte FC: Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Privett, Uronen; Bronico, Westwood; Józwiak, Swiderski, Meram; Copetti

Ones to watch

Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati)

The Cincinnati frontman is the clear frontrunner for MVP with 14 goals and 11 assists in 27 matches this season.

Photo: David Jensen/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

Acosta is the franchise's all-time leader in goals (31) and assists (40) with his 71 goal contributions ranking second in the league since joining the Orange and Blue in 2021.

Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC)

His goal against Philadelphia took Swiderski's tally on the season to eight, which leads the club.

Photo: David Jensen/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

The Pole loves playing against Cincinnati as he has scored four times in three career matches against the Orange and Blue netting a brace in both home matches.

Previous meetings

This is the second matchup this season between Charlotte and Cincinnati with the first ending in a 2-2 draw in July as the Orange and Blue overcame a two-goal deficit.

Karol Swiderski opened the scoring in the 14th minute as glanced home Kerwin Vargas' cross with the outside of his left foot.

The Polish international doubled his tally and the Crown's lead ten minutes later with an acrobatic finish off a pass from Jaylin Lindsey.

Cincinnati was given a route back into the game when Lindsey clipped Alvaro Barreal and Acosta beat Krijstan Kahlina from the penalty spot.

Moments after Roman Celentano denied Swiderski, the Orange and Blue were level, Barreal slotting home from a difficult angle.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Steve Cangialosi serving as the play-by-play announcer and Danny Higginbotham as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.