Atletico San Luis vs Mazatlan FC LIVE Score Updates in Liga MX Match (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
UNAI BILBAO TO THE NATIONAL TEAM?
A few days ago Unai Bilbao confirmed that he started his naturalization process to become a Mexican player, also, for some time now he has become one of the best defenders in Liga MX, raising the topic of conversation among fans from Potosí and abroad about whether he should be considered in the future to make it to the national team.
DRESSED AS A CANNONBALLER
As it prepares for its return to action in the Liga MX Apertura 2023, Mazatlán FC has announced the addition of defender Ventura Alvarado to its roster. The Phoenix, Arizona native will become one of the Cañoneros' newcomers for the remainder of the tournament. The acquisition of Alvarado is aimed at strengthening the club's defensive line, which has so far allowed 10 goals in seven games.
MAZATLAN WOMEN'S TEAM IS IN STYLE
Mazatlán FC announced the acquisition of Soumaya Bouak, a player originally from Toronto, Canada, who will join the purple team to compete in the Liga MX Femenil Apertura 2023 tournament. Bouak, who plays in the midfield position, comes from the University of Ottawa and this will be her first foray into Mexican soccer.
CHANGE OF DATES FOR THE CANONERO GAMES
Through its social media platforms, the team in purple has announced to all its followers that on Saturday, September 30, it will face the current Mexican soccer champion, Tigres, as part of the tenth matchday of the current season. The match will take place at 6:00 pm and a massive attendance is expected at the impressive Munich Avenue stadium due to this change in the schedule. This change in the schedule is due to the fact that the Chivas club has moved up its match on date 11 to Tuesday, September 26, where it will play at home against the team from the Pearl of the Pacific. The match is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at the Akron Stadium.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over, all the emotions of the Liga MX duels are back with the best goals, the best plays, the best players and the best controversies in a week where the nations will once again face each other to continue on their way to the championship.
Tune in here Atletico San Luis vs Mazatlan FC Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atletico San Luis vs Mazatlan FC match.
What time is Atletico San Luis vs Mazatlan FC match?
This is the start time of the game Atletico San Luis vs Mazatlan FC of 22th September in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Atletico San Luis vs Mazatlan FC around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
September 22, 2023
|
21:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
September 22, 2023
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
September 22, 2023
|
20:00
|
Brasil
|
September 22, 2023
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
September 22, 2023
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
September 22, 2023
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
September 22, 2023
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
September 23, 2023
|
3:00
|
Mexico
|
September 22, 2023
|
19:00
|
ESPN
|
Peru
|
September 22, 2023
|
20:00
Watch out for this Atlético San Luis player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Dieter Villalpando. The current Atlético San Luis striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this Mazatlán FC player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Nicolás Benedetti. The current striker for Mazatlán FC has been a key player for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all the goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Mazatlán FC's final lineup:
H. González; L. Olivas, L. Merolla, F. Almada, J. Madueña; J. Colmán, J. Intriago, S. Flores, R. Árciga; L. Amarilla, N. Benedetti.
Last Atlético San Luis lineup:
D. Urtiaga Ramírez; R. Chávez, J. Dominguez, U. Bilbao, J. Sanabria; R. Dourado, J. Güémez; J. Murillo, D. Villalpando, M. Kilmowicz; Léo Bonatini.
Background:
Mazatlan FC and Atletico San Luis have faced each other on a total of 6 occasions (1 Cañonera win, 2 draws, 3 Potosi wins) where the scales have tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals scored, both teams have scored the same number of goals, 9 in total. Their last meeting dates back to Day 13 of the Clausura 2023 where Atletico San Luis defeated Mazatlan FC 2-1.
About the Stadium:
The Alfonso Lastras Stadium is an important sports venue located in the city of San Luis Potosí, Mexico. It is named after Alfonso Lastras Ramírez, a prominent politician and businessman in the history of San Luis Potosí. It was inaugurated on November 20, 2002 and since then has been a reference point in the city for sports and cultural events. The Alfonso Lastras Stadium has a capacity to hold approximately 25,000 spectators, making it one of the medium-sized stadiums in Mexico.
Let the cannons sound
On the other hand, the Mazatlán FC team is obliged to win in this seventh chapter of the tournament because after the events that took place in the Leagues Cup where the "cañoneros" showed that they can show that they are capable of fighting for the Liga MX and face any team, the team from the Pearl of the Pacific will want to get three points that will make them climb in the general table and position themselves in the qualification zone for the final phase of the tournament.
Atletico San Luis on top
The Atlético San Luis team has managed to recover from an uncertain start to the tournament to the point of demonstrating that perseverance and constancy in projects can bear very good results. Currently, the Potosinos have managed to climb to the top of the general table, with half of the tournament still to play, the San Luis fans can begin to hope that their team can be present in the final phase of the tournament to fight for the desired title of the Apertura 2023.
The emotions of Liga MX
The emotions of Liga MX continue in the Apertura 2023 Tournament, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the competition and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, these dates after the FIFA break will be important to arrive with a good rhythm and level for the league's break in October, thus avoiding delaying the process that the 18 teams have been working on since the competition restarted after the Leagues Cup. In this match, Mazatlan FC's "cañoneros" will face Atletico San Luis in Potosí's territory in what will be a duel completely out of a movie story, as the "cañoneros" are perhaps at their best sporting moment at the top of the overall standings and the "cañoneros" have not been able to float in a tide that keeps them at the bottom of the ocean.
Kick-off time
The Atletico San Luis vs Mazatlán FC match will be played at Alfonso Lastras Stadium, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX Match: Atltico San Luis vs Mazatlan FC!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.