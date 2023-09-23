Girona FC vs RCD Mallorca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch La Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Girona FC vs RCD Mallorca Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Girona FC vs RCD Mallorca live, as well as the latest information from Municipal de Montilivi Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Girona FC vs RCD Mallorca live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Girona FC vs RCD Mallorca match live on TV and online?
The Girona FC vs RCD Mallorca match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Girona FC vs RCD Mallorca?
This is the kick-off time for the Girona FC vs RCD Mallorca match on September 23, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 8:00 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 8:00 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 7:00 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 7:00 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 14:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 6:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 8:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 7:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Key player at RCD Mallorca
One of the players to take into account in RCD Mallorca is Vedat Muriqi, the 29-year-old center forward born in Kosovo, has played five games so far in La Liga 2023-2024, in the total number of matches he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored a goal, this one against; Celta de Vigo.
Key player at Girona FC
One of the most outstanding players in Girona FC is Yangel Herrera, the 25-year-old Venezuelan-born center forward, has played five games in the current edition of La Liga, in the total number of matches he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored two goals, these against; Getafe CF and Sevilla FC.
History Girona FC vs RCD Mallorca
In total, the two teams have met 12 times, Girona FC dominates the record with five wins, there have been four draws and RCD Mallorca has won three matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Girona FC with nine goals to RCD Mallorca's eight.
Actuality - RCD Mallorca
RCD Mallorca has been developing a bad role in the current edition of La Liga, because after playing a total of five matches, it is in the 15th position in the standings with five points, this after winning one match, drawing two and losing two, leaving a goal difference of -1, this after scoring four goals and conceding five.
Las Palmas 1 - 1 RCD Mallorca
- Last five matches
RCD Mallorca 0 - 1 Villarreal CF
Granada CF 3 - 2 RCD Mallorca
RCD Mallorca 0 - 0 Athletic Club
Celta de Vigo 0 - 1 RCD Mallorca
Actuality - Girona FC
Girona FC has been having a very good performance in La Liga EA Sports 2023-2024, because after playing five games they are in the number three position in the standings with 13 points, this score was achieved after winning four games, drawing one and losing zero, they have also scored 11 goals and conceded four, for a goal difference of +7.
Real Sociedad 1 - 1 Girona FC
- Last five matches
Girona FC 3 - 0 Getafe CF
Sevilla FC 1 - 2 Girona FC
Girona FC 1 - 0 Las Palmas
Granada CF 2 - 4 Girona FC
The match will be played at the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi
The match between Girona FC and RCD Mallorca will take place at the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi in the city of Girona (Spain), the stadium is where the Girona Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1970 and has a capacity for approximately 14,700 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Girona FC vs RCD Mallorca, valid for matchday six of La Liga EA Sports 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.