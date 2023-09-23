Barcelona vs Celta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Photo: FCB

12:30 AMan hour ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo live, as well as the latest information from the Montjuic Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
12:25 AMan hour ago

How to watch Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

USA Time: 3:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN.

USA TV channel (Spanish): IN ESPN

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

12:20 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo: match for the in LaLiga Match?

This is the start time of the game Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo: of Saturday, September 23, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, September 23, 2023

13:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Bolivia

Saturday, September 23, 2023

12:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Brazil

Saturday, September 23, 2023

13:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Chile

Saturday, September 23, 2023

12:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Colombia

Saturday, September 23, 2023

12:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Ecuador

Saturday, September 23, 2023

12:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Spain

Saturday, September 23, 2023

18:30 hours

In Movistar.

Canada

Saturday, September 23, 2023

12:30 hours

In TNS +.

USA

Saturday, September 23, 2023

12:30 hours

In ESPN.

Mexico

Saturday, September 23, 2023

10:30 hours

In SKY Sports.

Paraguay

Saturday, September 23, 2023

12:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Peru

Saturday, September 23, 2023

11:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Uruguay

Saturday, September 23, 2023

13:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Venezuela

Saturday, September 23, 2023

12:30 hours

In DIRECTV.
12:15 AMan hour ago

Backed

Xavi responded to journalists at a press conference about the expectations he had prior to this game, where he made it clear that his current stadium has been a strength.
“At the Olympic Stadium we feel at home. "The atmosphere that is being generated between the team and the fans creates a very good harmony."


"This season is the confirmation of good play and good results, hopefully. I feel supported. When there were bad moments was when I noticed the president closest."

12:10 AMan hour ago

He reunites with his former club

Come home, Óscar Mingueza, the Celta player to follow will be the former Barcelona player. He is the team's top scorer with 1 goal in 5 games. Mingueza was in the most chaotic and dramatic times of the Barça club. Where he failed to establish himself in Xavi's starting eleven.
12:05 AMan hour ago

Be careful with this FC Barcelona player

The sensation of the moment, the Portuguese João Félix is the player to follow for the Barça team with 2 games he has scored 1 goal, in the Champions League he scored a double in the first European game. The former colchonero has felt better in Xavi's scheme than that of Cholo, where he could not place himself in the starting eleven, since the arrival of Depay. Both players did the right thing in changing scene.
Photo: FCB
Photo: FCB
12:00 AMan hour ago

They renew their jewel and the captain returns

For this match the Barça clubs recover Araujo, where he will not be a starter, he will start on the bench, after returning from injury. Apart from that they have renewed Alejandro Balde until 2028. There couldn't be better news for Xavi. In addition, the Spanish coach will sign again to spend more years on the Cule bench.
11:55 PM2 hours ago

How does Celta arrive?

The Celta team arrives in a terrible position, adding only one victory, one draw and three defeats. With only 4 points, those from Vigo lost last week against Mallorca. Their most recent victory was against Almería. They are in 16th position, below Sevilla, Granada and Las Palmas.
11:50 PM2 hours ago

How does Barcelona arrive?

We are witnessing the best moment of the Cule team, where those led by Xavi Hernández are having an incredible start. Two points behind Real Madrid, with 5 games they have won 4 and lost only one game. The Blaugranas have 13 points, Girona is stalking them from behind. In the Champions League they started on the right foot, 5 goals to 0 against Antwerp, where we saw a great version of Joao Félix, the Portuguese has been phenomenal in the scheme, along with Cancelo. It is not noticeable that Pedri and Araujo are injured, because Barcelona is generating a great unity among their team.
Photo: FCB
Photo: FCB
11:45 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in LaLiga Match Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
