Barcelona vs Celta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

Follow here Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo Live Score
How to watch Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 3:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN.
USA TV channel (Spanish): IN ESPN
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo: match for the in LaLiga Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, September 23, 2023
|
13:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, September 23, 2023
|
12:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, September 23, 2023
|
13:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, September 23, 2023
|
12:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, September 23, 2023
|
12:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, September 23, 2023
|
12:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, September 23, 2023
|
18:30 hours
|
In Movistar.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, September 23, 2023
|
12:30 hours
|
In TNS +.
|
USA
|
Saturday, September 23, 2023
|
12:30 hours
|
In ESPN.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, September 23, 2023
|
10:30 hours
|
In SKY Sports.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, September 23, 2023
|
12:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, September 23, 2023
|
11:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, September 23, 2023
|
13:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, September 23, 2023
|
12:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
“At the Olympic Stadium we feel at home. "The atmosphere that is being generated between the team and the fans creates a very good harmony."
"This season is the confirmation of good play and good results, hopefully. I feel supported. When there were bad moments was when I noticed the president closest."