Luton Town vs Wolverhampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Premier League Match
Image: Wolves

Watch Wolves vs Luton Town live on Premier League match day 6 2023 here.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Wolves vs Luton town live on Matchday 6 of the 2023 Premier League, as well as the latest information from Kenilworth Road. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Wolves vs Luton Town online live in Premier League match day 6 2023

The Wolves vs Luton Town match will not be broadcast on television.
Wolves vs Luton Town can be tuned into Paramount+ live streams.

If you want to watch Wolves vs Luton Town live online, VAVEL UK is your best option.

Others games tomorrow

In addition to Wolves vs Luton town , tomorrow's matchday 6 fixtures Crystal Palace vs Fulham, Manchester City vs Nottingham, Brentford vs Everton and Burnley vs Manchester United are the opening games in the Premier League.
Referee

The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be Joshua Smith, who will have the task of bringing this match to a successful conclusion with his experience in the Premier League, a match that gives 3 very important points for the two teams that urgently need the units to get out of the bottom in this season that has just begun in one of the most important leagues in Europe.

What time is Luton Town vs Wolverhampton match day 6 in Premier League 2023?

This is the kick-off time for Luton Town vs Wolverhampton on 23 September 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00

Brazil: 10:00

Uruguay: 10:00

Bolivia: 10:00

Chile: 11:00

Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.

Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: 11:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.

Mexico: 08:00 hours

Panama: 08:00 hours

Peru: 10:00 a.m.

United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 11:00 a.m. ET

Spain: 19:00 hours

France: 19:00 hours

Germany: 19:00 hours

Italy: 19:00 hours

Japan: 22:00 hours

Philippines: 22:00 

South Korea: 22:00

Kazakhstan 21:00 hours

Finland 21:00

Absences

The record is surprising as they have met on 2 occasions, leaving a record of one match won by Luton Town and one match with a draw, despite that and for the moment that both teams are living the favorite to take the 3 points is Wolverhampton who is going through a better moment and has players of higher quality.
Background

How is Wolverhampton coming along?

For its part Wolverhampton comes from losing 3-1 against Liverpool to be placed in 16th position with only 3 points and a record of 5 games played, one win and 4 defeats, going through a very bad time, they seek to take advantage of Luton going through a bad time to get 3 points that they need to take off all the pressure of not being able to get points in recent weeks, in this way the two teams come to another day in the Premier League.
How to get to Luton Town?

Luton comes from losing 1-0 against Fulham to continue in the last position of the Premier League, still without knowing the victory, they have 4 defeats in a row, they will face Wolverhampton with the obligation to get a point taking advantage of playing at home in their stadium and with their fans, a team that has suffered a lot and struggles to get out of the red zone of relegation, in this way Luton arrives to another day of the English league.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of Luton vs Wolverhampton, match day 6 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Kenilworth Road, kick-off at 08:00.
