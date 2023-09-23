Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Manchester City vs Nottingham ForestLive Score Here
Speak, Guardiola!
“É It's important to score points because the competition is tough. It's tough, some of our opponents don't lose many points, but it's tough. It's just the beginning, so it's just the beginning. It’s definitely important to score points.”
“The most important thing is; that when he took charge of the championship, there is two seasons, they weren't doing well", highlighted Pep.
“After he had an incredible campaign and got promoted, they struggled all season but finished very well with a lot of signings and resolving that is not a problem. It's easy, but they did it.
“And this season they started very well and scored a lot of points – much more points than last season."
“É We have a physical, well-organized team and the rhythm in transitions is consistent. very, very high.
"We must be careful, is it? Of course we are optimistic to do what we have to do in front of our people and we will try to add six consecutive victories."
Probable City!
How does City arrive?
Speak up, Matt Turner!
“In the three games we didn’t win, we were disappointed in the dressing room, which I think is very good.
“Thereá There is a lot of ambition, a lot of new players with a new perspective on things, there is a lot of ambition. guys getting to know each other and over time this will continue to show because I think there is a lots of quality in our team.
“We are not a team that other teams would like to see in their games right now.”
“I really like Nottingham.
“When are you interested? You come from central Boston and then London, you'll come from the heart of Boston. Do you think you are? going to the middle of nowhere, when in fact it isn't.
“Nottingham is great. a big city, it's a big city. a great community. The club is a great community. It's fantastic and the fan atmosphere and connection is great.
“These are things that can’t be manufactured and being part of that is a problem. very special. É It's a great honor and it's a great honor. something I wear with enormous pride.
“I feel very comfortable in the city, as I already have. It feels like home to me and my family and I'm excited to continue this journey.”
“That makes me blush a little.
“É It's a great honor to be loved by the fans here, it's a great honor. It's such a historic club, so for the fans to welcome me like they did, my family and I were speechless.
“That's just it. gives You will want to show up to work every day and return that love, but also continue to deserve it. You can't take this for granted.”
“I always think I can do a little better, that's it. the type of person I am.
“What makes me happy is that I really feel like I left it all out in every game.
“Whether I made all the saves or not, just I want to help the team try to win and get results.
“Clean sheets are great, but results are what matter at the end of the day.”
“All we can do is focus on ourselves.
“Now We've had some tough tests this season, outside the Emirates, outside Old Trafford, outside Stamford Bridge.
“Manchester City is It's the best team in Europe and probably also has the best scorer in Europe, so it's the best team in Europe. It's a game that will require all players on our team to make sacrifices and work for each other.
“Our focus and total concentration must be on each moment.”