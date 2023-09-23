Bayern Munich vs Bochum LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Bochum match live?
What time is Bayern Munich vs Bochum match for Bundesliga?
Argentina 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Bolivia 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Brazil 10:30 am: CazéTV, Onefootball
Chile 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Colombia 8:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Ecuador 8:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Mexico 7:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Peru 8:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Uruguay 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Venezuela 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star+
Speak up, Letsch!
Everyone is ready. Everyone is showing that they want it. We currently have a very high level of training. I keep mentioning that. The discrepancy between who plays and who is in the squad is very small. We have a lot of competition and high-level training. No player gives up. It's a lot of fun now because we have such a dense squad.
I'm extremely happy that Erhan has extended his contract. He's been at Bochum for a long time and has gone from second division player to Bundesliga standout. It's a great sign for him and the club that he remains committed to Bochum. It shows that Erhan feels comfortable here and is committed to the team. He's a very valuable player.
Bayern Munich are the big favorites to win the Bundesliga. They would like to win every title. We know what's coming. Bavaria has no weak points. At most, they have areas where we want to try and take advantage of our opportunities. We're going to Munich with the clear aim of taking something with us. Otherwise, we wouldn't have had to go there.
Bayern won their first Champions League group game against Manchester United and are second in the Bundesliga. That says a lot about their quality. Bayern have brutal quality - be it offensively, in midfield or in defense. Of course we've watched the game, we've seen all of Bayern's games this season. But it's difficult to make comparisons."
Probable lineup for Bochum
Bochum's situation
Speak up, Tuchel!
Bochum are on a good run, three games without defeat. Deservedly so. They have a very intense style of play. We need our best line-up for this game. Bochum isn't a game where we can just do what we want. We have to be ready and physically involved. There will be a huge amount of sprints and challenges.
We don't usually make changes at the back. We talk to all the players every day. Matthijs 100% deserves to play. He's in good shape. Obviously, it's not enough for him personally, but he's a team player. Everyone has to be ready at all times. Matthijs does that, so that's fine.
Clarity is always good. It goes without saying that Julian Nagelsmann is a top coach. We've also had a top coach before, but we all have to remain respectful of each other. I was also convinced that the national team would have a good Euro at home under Hansi Flick. That's still the case with Julian.
We have to do everything together. We can also keep a clean sheet with two defensive midfielders, concede fewer goals. That's always the goal. The goals we conceded against United were a bit strange. We'll try to continue to ensure stability. We played against two good opponents.
It's an ideal situation. Mathys Tel is 18 and plays an important role. natural. He has to be ready, but also patient. We have a lot of competition. To have someone who accepts the role like him is fantastic.
I'm very confident. He's doing what we know he can do. Physically, he's a machine. He can produce endless intense races. His mentality is good, his body language is good. What we're seeing is his level. Obviously there's still room for improvement, but Leroy is in very good shape. I've seen from day one that he wants to improve.
Manuel Neuer is very positive. I think you can tell when he's feeling good or not. He continues to train as a goalkeeper, not with the team, but individually. It's not an injury, but more calf problems. We don't want to run any risk of an injury coming from that. Sven Ulreich is doing a good job, making good saves and trying to implement things on the building platform. He's made several important saves for us. We're very happy. Daniel Peretz is also doing well. Like Mathys, he has the right mindset and approach to play for Bayern. We have a good team of goalkeepers and we're very happy."
