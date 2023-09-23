Lazio vs Monza LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Foto: Lazio

2:45 AM17 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Lazio vs Monza on TV in real time?

Lazio-Monza
Serie A

Date: September 23, 2023

Time: 2:45 pm ET

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).

2:40 AM22 minutes ago

When is the Lazio vs Monza match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Lazio and Monza will kick off at 2:45 pm ET at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, on matchday 5 of the 2023/24 Serie A season. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
2:35 AM27 minutes ago

Monza's probable line-up

Di Gregorio; Izzo, Pablo Marì, Caldirola; Birindelli, Gagliardini, Pessina, Ciurria; Colpani, Caprari; Colombo.
2:30 AM32 minutes ago

Lazio's probable line-up

Provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic; Vecino, Cataldi, Alberto; Anderson, Imobile, Zaccagni.
2:25 AM37 minutes ago

Lazio-Monza retrospective

First of all, according to the Ogol website, the match has taken place nine times in history. There have been three wins and one defeat for Lazio. There have also been five draws. The most recent encounter between the teams was in the 2006/07 TIM Cup. The goals came from Luciano Zauri for the Biancocelesti and Matteo Beretta for the Brianzoli.

All in all, Lazio have no absentees for the 14th round of the Serie A season. Monza, on the other hand, will have a few absentees. Defender Pablo Marí and midfielder Stefano Sensi are injured. Midfielder Andrea Ranocchia is also doubtful for the match.

2:20 AM42 minutes ago

How the previous games went

Lazio are certainly coming off the back of regular results. They have lost twice in their last five matches. The team has won three times. In their last fixture in the 2022/23 Serie A, they won 1-0 against Roma.

Monza, meanwhile, are on a roll and are trying to keep up their results. They haven't lost three of their last five games. They've won twice in this period and their most recent clash came in the 2022/23 Serie A, when they were beaten 2-0 by Verona.

2:15 AMan hour ago

Monza:

Monza visit the Stadio Olimpico facing an opponent against whom they failed to score in their two matches last season. After an underwhelming start to the season, with just one win in four games and a recent draw against Lecce, Monza are determined to overcome their recent record and cause problems for Lazio, who have dominated previous encounters.

In their previous game, Monza drew 1-1 with Lecce, recording 61% possession and 25 shots on goal, with 6 of them on target. Monza's only goal of the game was scored by Andrea Colpani in the 24th minute.

In their last five games, Monza have won one, drawn one and lost three. In terms of "both teams scoring", it happened in two games, while it didn't in three. When it came to "Over/Under 2.5 goals", two games had more than 2.5 goals and three had fewer. Monza scored four goals and conceded eight in their recent performance.

2:10 AMan hour ago

Lazio:

As well as recording the club's second-highest points tally in a top-flight campaign, the Biancocelesti kept a remarkable 21 clean sheets in the process - only two teams have recorded more in a single Serie A season. 

With a last-gasp goal from goalkeeper Provedel, Lazio held Atl. Madrid to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage.

As for Serie A, the numbers are discouraging. In the last round, they visited Juventus and lost 3-1. It was their third defeat in their last four league games. Le Aquile are now in 15th place with 3 points.

Foto: Lazio
2:05 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Lazio and Monza is valid for the 5th round of the 2023/24 Italian Championship

It's been three years since Lazio reached the group stage of the Champions League, in which they will take part this season, after finishing in the top four of Serie A TIM, and returning to Europe's top table is a marker of Maurizio Sarri's progress at the Stadio Olimpico. 

Monza are coming off the back of a 1-1 draw against visitors Lecce. The goals came in the first half, and despite producing a lot of volume and after 25 shots (only 6 on target), the draw persisted until the end of the match. With the result, Brianzoli remain in 14th place, now with 4 points.

The match is valid for Matchday 5 of Serie A 2023/24. The ball rolls for Lazio-Monza at 15:45 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

2:00 AMan hour ago

Welcome to the Lazio vs Monza live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a Serie A match between two teams: Lazio on one side. On the other is Monza. Follow the match between the Italians here in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
