Lazio vs Monza LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

Where and how to watch Lazio vs Monza on TV in real time?
Monza's probable line-up
Lazio's probable line-up
Lazio-Monza retrospective
All in all, Lazio have no absentees for the 14th round of the Serie A season. Monza, on the other hand, will have a few absentees. Defender Pablo Marí and midfielder Stefano Sensi are injured. Midfielder Andrea Ranocchia is also doubtful for the match.
How the previous games went
Monza, meanwhile, are on a roll and are trying to keep up their results. They haven't lost three of their last five games. They've won twice in this period and their most recent clash came in the 2022/23 Serie A, when they were beaten 2-0 by Verona.
Monza:
In their previous game, Monza drew 1-1 with Lecce, recording 61% possession and 25 shots on goal, with 6 of them on target. Monza's only goal of the game was scored by Andrea Colpani in the 24th minute.
In their last five games, Monza have won one, drawn one and lost three. In terms of "both teams scoring", it happened in two games, while it didn't in three. When it came to "Over/Under 2.5 goals", two games had more than 2.5 goals and three had fewer. Monza scored four goals and conceded eight in their recent performance.
Lazio:
With a last-gasp goal from goalkeeper Provedel, Lazio held Atl. Madrid to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage.
As for Serie A, the numbers are discouraging. In the last round, they visited Juventus and lost 3-1. It was their third defeat in their last four league games. Le Aquile are now in 15th place with 3 points.
TIME AND PLACE!
It's been three years since Lazio reached the group stage of the Champions League, in which they will take part this season, after finishing in the top four of Serie A TIM, and returning to Europe's top table is a marker of Maurizio Sarri's progress at the Stadio Olimpico.
Monza are coming off the back of a 1-1 draw against visitors Lecce. The goals came in the first half, and despite producing a lot of volume and after 25 shots (only 6 on target), the draw persisted until the end of the match. With the result, Brianzoli remain in 14th place, now with 4 points.
The match is valid for Matchday 5 of Serie A 2023/24. The ball rolls for Lazio-Monza at 15:45 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.
Serie A
Date: September 23, 2023
Time: 2:45 pm ET
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).