Porto vs Gil Vicente LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

Where and how to watch Porto vs Gil Vicente on TV in real time?
When is the Porto vs Gil Vicente match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Possible Gil Vicente line-up:
Possible Porto line-up:
Porto as hosts vs Gil Vicente as visitors:
As visitors, Gil Vicente have a recent record of 1 win, no draws and 9 defeats in their last 10 matches.
Deputy leader!
Gil Vicente:
The six points achieved so far by the team from Barcelos leave them in ninth place in the Portuguese league table, when the tie-breaking criteria are taken into account.
Porto:
With a pass from Franco, Galeno put Porto ahead after just eight minutes. Shakthar, however, reacted quickly. Five minutes later, Kelsy put them back on level terms. They barely had time to celebrate. It only took another two minutes for Porto to score their second goal. Again through Galeano.
In the 29th minute, Galeano, the big name of the game, was at it again, but as a waiter, providing the pass for Taremi to score the third. Then it was all about keeping the lead. In the Portuguese league, Porto beat Estrela da Amadora 1-0 away from home on the previous matchday. They reached 13 points (four wins and a draw). That's enough to share the lead with Boavista and Sporting, although they are in third place when the tie-break criteria are taken into account.
TIME AND PLACE!
Buoyed by a winning start in the Champions League, Porto are defending their unbeaten record and the top spot in the Portuguese league, which they share with Braga and Sporting. Playing at home against a technically inferior Gil Vicente, the best guess is for the home side to win.
With midweek games, Porto can be expected to slow down their pace in the weekend fixtures, playing just for the sake of it. However, they can't risk dropping points, especially at home to teams like Gil Vicente, who don't have much ambition in the Portuguese league.
The match is the sixth round of the 2023/2024 Liga Portugal season. The ball rolls for Porto vs. Gil Vicente at 16h at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.
Bwin Premier League
Date: September 23, 2023
Time: 3pm ET
Venue: Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal
Broadcast: ESPN4 and Star+ (streaming).