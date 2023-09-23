Porto vs Gil Vicente LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match
Foto: Porto

Where and how to watch Porto vs Gil Vicente on TV in real time?

Porto vs Gil Vicente
Bwin Premier League

Date: September 23, 2023

Time: 3pm ET

Venue: Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal
Broadcast: ESPN4 and Star+ (streaming).

When is the Porto vs Gil Vicente match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Porto and Gil Vicente kicks off at 3 pm ET at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Possible Gil Vicente line-up:

Andrew; Carlos, Pereira, Fernandes and Buta; Fujimoto, Tiba, Costa, Correia and Dominguez; Aurélio.
Possible Porto line-up:

Costa; Pepê, Pepe, Carmo and Sanusi; Franco, Eustáquio, Varela and Galeno; Taremi and Martínez. Coach: Sérgio Conceição.
Porto as hosts vs Gil Vicente as visitors:

Playing as hosts at the Estádio do Dragão, Porto have a recent record of 7 wins, 2 draws and only 1 defeat in their last 10 matches.

As visitors, Gil Vicente have a recent record of 1 win, no draws and 9 defeats in their last 10 matches.

Deputy leader!

Porto are second in the Portuguese league with 51 points, five behind leaders Benfica. In their last match, the hosts lost 1-0 against Inter Milan in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. In the last round of Portuguese matches, however, the hosts beat Rio Ave by the narrowest of margins to record their sixth consecutive win in the competition. A win this weekend could be an important step towards the top of the table.
Gil Vicente:

There was no shortage of goals in the match between Gil Vicente and Estoril on Sunday, September 17. There were eight. The home side came out on top. They scored 5-3 to end a run of three defeats. Gil Vicente had only won their opening game in the 2023/2024 version of the Portuguese League. They also had a ball in the net festival. They beat Portimonense 5-0 in Barcelos.

The six points achieved so far by the team from Barcelos leave them in ninth place in the Portuguese league table, when the tie-breaking criteria are taken into account.

Porto:

Taking advantage of a Shakthar Donetsk side forced to play outside their territory due to the Russian invasion, Porto got off to a winning start in the 2023/2024 Champions League. On Tuesday, September 19, they beat the Ukrainian side 3-1 in the opening match of the group stage of the most important club competition on the Old Continent. The match took place in Germany.

With a pass from Franco, Galeno put Porto ahead after just eight minutes. Shakthar, however, reacted quickly. Five minutes later, Kelsy put them back on level terms. They barely had time to celebrate. It only took another two minutes for Porto to score their second goal. Again through Galeano.

In the 29th minute, Galeano, the big name of the game, was at it again, but as a waiter, providing the pass for Taremi to score the third. Then it was all about keeping the lead. In the Portuguese league, Porto beat Estrela da Amadora 1-0 away from home on the previous matchday. They reached 13 points (four wins and a draw). That's enough to share the lead with Boavista and Sporting, although they are in third place when the tie-break criteria are taken into account.

Foto: Porto
TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Porto and Gil Vicente is valid for the sixth round of the 2023/2024 Portuguese Championship.

Buoyed by a winning start in the Champions League, Porto are defending their unbeaten record and the top spot in the Portuguese league, which they share with Braga and Sporting. Playing at home against a technically inferior Gil Vicente, the best guess is for the home side to win.

With midweek games, Porto can be expected to slow down their pace in the weekend fixtures, playing just for the sake of it. However, they can't risk dropping points, especially at home to teams like Gil Vicente, who don't have much ambition in the Portuguese league.

The match is the sixth round of the 2023/2024 Liga Portugal season. The ball rolls for Porto vs. Gil Vicente at 16h at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.

Welcome to the Porto vs Gil Vicente live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's match time for the sixth round of the 2023/2024 Portuguese Championship between two teams: Porto on one side. On the other is Gil Vicente. Follow everything about the Portuguese duel here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
