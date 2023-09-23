Osasuna vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Osasuna vs Sevilla live from LaLiga 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Osasuna vs Sevilla live corresponding to Date 6 of LaLiga 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from El Sadar. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Osasuna vs Sevilla online and live in LaLiga 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Osasuna vs Sevilla match in several countries:
Argentina: 15 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 13 hours on Star+
Brazil: 15 hours on Star+
Chile: 14 hours on Star+
Colombia: 13 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 13 hours on Star+
US (ET): 15 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 19 hours on LaLiga TV
Mexico: 13 hours on SKY HD
Paraguay: 15 hours on Star+
Peru: 13 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 15 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 14 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Sevilla's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Marko Dmitrovic, Sergio Ramos, Loïc Bade, Adria Pedrosa, Jesus Navas, Óliver Torres, Iván Rakitic, Djibril Sow, Rafa Mir, Lucas Ocampos and Suso.
Suso, a must see player!
The Sevilla winger is one of his club's great offensive references and one of the orchestrators of the team's offensive. Suso seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Sevilla in the football generation. He is back on the field after missing the end of last season due to injury. During last season, the player participated in 43 games where he scored 14 goals and 3 assists. The Spanish winger has begun to show his high level in preseason and Sevilla will continue to choose for him to be one of the pillars on offense that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Sevilla arrive?
Sevilla is preparing for the 2023-2024 LaLiga season where it will fight to return to the top of the general table, the current Europa League champion did not have the best of seasons the previous year and will now seek to return to the best level of LaLiga and fight for the title. Sevilla finished in eleventh position in LaLiga with 49 points, after 13 wins, 10 draws and 15 losses. However, their journey in the UEFA Europa League was the most outstanding part of the season as they won their fifth title of the season. Some interesting names in this group are Suso, Jesús Navas, Erik Lamela, Papu Gómez, Ivan Rakitic, Marcos Acuña and Bono, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team. Likewise, the additions of players such as Loic Bade, Adria Pedrosa and Oussama Idrissi, with these they will seek to return to the top of European football. Sevilla will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new heights in all the competitions in which it participates.
Osasuna's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Sergio Herrera, David García, Juan Cruz, Raul García, Rubén Peña, Alejandro Catena, Jon Moncayola, Lucas Torró, Moi Gómez, Johan Mojica, Ante Budimir and Chimy Ávila.
Aimar Oroz, a must see player!
The Osasuna midfielder is one of his club's great offensive references and one of the orchestrators of the team's offense. Oroz seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Osasuna in the football generation. He is back on the field after missing much of last season due to injury. During this season, the player has participated in 5 games where he has scored 1 goal. The Spanish winger has begun to show his high level in preseason and Osasuna will continue to choose for this to be one of the pillars on offense that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Osasuna get here?
Osasuna continues its path in the 2023-2024 LaLiga season where it will fight to return to the top of the general table and qualify for a UEFA competition. Osasuna finished in seventh position in LaLiga with 53 points, after 15 wins, 8 draws and 15 losses. With these results, the Spanish team entered the qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League. However, their path in the international competition came to an end when they were eliminated in the qualifying phase against Club Brugge, so they will not see action in the group stage of the competition. Some interesting names in this group are Aimar Oroz, Moi Gómez, Nacho Vidal, Ante Budimir, Pablo Ibañez and Rubén Garcia, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team. Likewise, the incorporations of players like Raúl García and Johan Mojica, with these they will seek to return to the top of European football. Osasuna will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new heights in all the competitions in which it participates. At the moment, they are in eighth position with 6 points, after 2 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss in LaLiga 2023-2024.
Where’s the game?
The Sadar located in the city of Pamplona, Spain will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023-2024 Laliga season in a good way. This stadium has capacity for 23,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1967.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Osasuna vs Sevilla match, corresponding to Date 6 of LaLiga 2023-2024. The meeting will take place in El Sadar, at 10:15 am.