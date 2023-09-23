Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Wolfsburg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Wolfsburgo Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Wolfsburgo live, as well as the latest information from Signal Iduna Park Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Wolfsburgo live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Wolfsburgo match live on TV and online?
The Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Wolfsburgo match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Wolfsburg?
This is the kick-off time for the Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Wolfsburg match on September 23, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:30 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 9:30 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 10:30 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 9:30 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 8:30 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 8:30 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 15:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 7:30 hrs. -
Paraguay: 9:30 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 8:30 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 10:30 hrs. - Star +
Key player at VFL Wolfsburg
One of the players to keep in mind in VFL Wolfsburg is Jonas Wind, the 24-year-old Danish-born center forward, has played four games so far in the Bundesliga 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has one assist and five goals, these against; FC Heidenheim twice, FC Koln twice and Union Berlin.
Key player at Borussia Dortmund
One of the most outstanding players in Borussia Dortmund is Dontell Malen, the 24 year old center forward born in the Netherlands, has played four games in the current edition of the Bundesliga, in the total of games he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored three goals, these against; FC Koln, VFL Vochum and Freiburg.
History Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Wolfsburg
In total, the two teams have met 56 times, Borussia Dortmund dominates the record with 33 wins, there have been 12 draws and VFL Wolfsburg have won 11 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Borussia Dortmund with 119 goals to VFL Wolfsburg's 61.
Actuality - VFL Wolfsburg
VFL Wolfsburg has been developing a good role in the current edition of the Bundesliga, because after playing a total of four matches, is in the number six position in the standings with nine points, this after winning three games, not drawing any and losing one, leaving a goal difference of +2, this scoring seven goals and conceding five.
Tus Makkabi Berlin 0 - 6 VFL Wolfsburg
- Last five matches
VFL Wolfsburg 2 - 0 FC Heidenheim
FC Koln 1 - 2 VFL Wolfsburg
Hoffenheim 3 - 1 VFL Wolfsburg
VFL Wolfsburg 2 - 1 Union Berlin
Actuality - Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund has been having a good performance in the Bundesliga 2023-2024, because after playing four games they are in the seventh position in the standings with eight points, this score was achieved after winning two games, drawing two and losing zero, they have also scored eight goals and conceded five, for a goal difference of +3.
Borussia Dortmund 1 - 0 FC Koln
- Last five matches
VFL Bochum 1 - 1 Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund 2 - 2 FC Heidenheim
Freiburg 2 - 4 Borussia Dortmund
PSG 2 - 0 Borussia Dortmund
The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium
The match between Borussia Dortmund and VFL Wolfsburg will take place at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium in the city of Dortmund (Germany), the stadium is where the Club Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund plays its home matches, was built in 1974 and has a capacity for approximately 81,400 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Wolfsburg live, valid for matchday five of the Bundesliaga 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
