Livingston vs Celtic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premiership

Speak, Martindale!
“Let's be honest, the synthetic surface, we all want to play on hybrid surfaces, of course we do, we have to try to use all these advantages, positive aspects, to our advantage. When will you? goes to Parkhead, the surface is slippery, 55 thousand fans and it is; a large park. They use this to their advantage and we have to try to swing this round in our favor."
“Thereá players at Celtic who have never played here, the boy (Luis) Palma, (Odin) Holm, (Gustaf) Lagerbielke, they are leaving Feyenoord and that environment and coming to Livingston on Saturday. Although they will be helped by the 8,000 Celtic fans who will be at the stadium, it will be a matter of course. like it was a home game for them."
How does Livingston arrive?
Speak up, Brendan Rodgers!
“That was our entire focus before the game and it’s our focus. Our focus is later, so as I said, we have to reflect.
“Where can we be better? Can we improve? But we play so many games in the season that you’re thinking. You can't keep thinking, you can't stop thinking. You have to move on to the next one and that's it. our focus now.”
“But it’s not enough. Sorry for us, we know we will have to play on artificial pitches at some point in the season, so let's go. and we predict a difficult game and look for the result.”
“I like Dave, I came across him when I was here last time and his teams are always competitive, they make things very difficult for you."
“It will not be It's different this weekend. We expect a difficult game and, as I said, it's a tough game. a floor that is It's always a challenge, but we have to put that aside and try to concentrate on getting the quality of our game and scoring points."
“We just stay focused on our work and try to be as efficient as possible.”
“He had another 55 to 60 minutes the other night, which is fine. It's very good for him because, in terms of playing practice, he hasn't played much."
“So that’s been good for him and obviously when he picks up speed he’ll show it. which is He's a fantastic player."
“So with a few others coming back a little later, I predict we'll get better as the season goes on.”
How do Celtic arrive?
Premiership
Some of the best-known clubs in the Scottish Premiership include Celtic FC, Rangers FC, Aberdeen FC and Heart of Midlothian FC. Celtic and Rangers, in particular, have a historic rivalry known as the Old Firm, which is a popular rivalry. It is one of the most intense and famous football rivalries in the world.