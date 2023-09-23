Livingston vs Celtic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premiership
Photo: Disclosure/Celtic

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:40 AMan hour ago

Watch Livingston vs Celtic Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Livingston vs Celtic match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
12:35 AMan hour ago

Speak, Martindale!

“There’s It's a mental energy, a mental fatigue, not just the physical side after playing in Europe. You You have to try to use every advantage you can. I thought the atmosphere was brilliant, it's great. It's a stadium I've never been to, but it was a brilliant stadium, hostile environment, Champions League atmosphere – is It's hard not to get excited for these games – even if you are a fan sitting and watching, it is brilliant.”

“Let's be honest, the synthetic surface, we all want to play on hybrid surfaces, of course we do, we have to try to use all these advantages, positive aspects, to our advantage. When will you? goes to Parkhead, the surface is slippery, 55 thousand fans and it is; a large park. They use this to their advantage and we have to try to swing this round in our favor."

“Thereá players at Celtic who have never played here, the boy (Luis) Palma, (Odin) Holm, (Gustaf) Lagerbielke, they are leaving Feyenoord and that environment and coming to Livingston on Saturday. Although they will be helped by the 8,000 Celtic fans who will be at the stadium, it will be a matter of course. like it was a home game for them."

12:30 AMan hour ago

How does Livingston arrive?

Livingston arrives at the game with two games without a win, in which they drew both. The team has six points and is ready to win. in seventh place.
12:25 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Brendan Rodgers!

“Whatever the outcome, our focus is on you. directed only to one side, which is look to play and work with this intensity and efficiently in our game.

“That was our entire focus before the game and it’s our focus. Our focus is later, so as I said, we have to reflect.

“Where can we be better? Can we improve? But we play so many games in the season that you’re thinking. You can't keep thinking, you can't stop thinking. You have to move on to the next one and that's it. our focus now.”

“But it’s not enough. Sorry for us, we know we will have to play on artificial pitches at some point in the season, so let's go. and we predict a difficult game and look for the result.”

“I like Dave, I came across him when I was here last time and his teams are always competitive, they make things very difficult for you."

“It will not be It's different this weekend. We expect a difficult game and, as I said, it's a tough game. a floor that is It's always a challenge, but we have to put that aside and try to concentrate on getting the quality of our game and scoring points."

“We just stay focused on our work and try to be as efficient as possible.”

“He had another 55 to 60 minutes the other night, which is fine. It's very good for him because, in terms of playing practice, he hasn't played much."

“So that’s been good for him and obviously when he picks up speed he’ll show it. which is He's a fantastic player."

“So with a few others coming back a little later, I predict we'll get better as the season goes on.”

12:20 AMan hour ago

How do Celtic arrive?

Celtic arrives at the game with five unbeaten games in the competition. The team has 13 of the 15 possible points and is in a position to win. in leadership.
12:15 AMan hour ago

CELTIC!

Photo: Disclosure/Celtic
Photo: Disclosure/Celtic
12:10 AMan hour ago

GREATEST CHAMPIONS!

These two clubs have historically been the most successful in the league. Here are the approximate numbers of Scottish Premiership titles won by these clubs so far. that moment:

Rangers – 55 titles

Celtic – 53 titles.

12:05 AMan hour ago

Premiership

The Scottish Premiership is Scotland's premier professional football league. É The highest division of the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) and is the highest division of the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL). The main competition for professional football clubs in Scotland. The championship is made up of 12 teams that compete against each other throughout the season, with the team that finishes at the top of the table being the team. crowned champion.

Some of the best-known clubs in the Scottish Premiership include Celtic FC, Rangers FC, Aberdeen FC and Heart of Midlothian FC. Celtic and Rangers, in particular, have a historic rivalry known as the Old Firm, which is a popular rivalry. It is one of the most intense and famous football rivalries in the world.

12:00 AMan hour ago

The game will be played at Almondvale Stadium

The Livingston vs Celtic game will be played at Almondvale Stadium, with a capacity of 9.713 people.
11:55 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Premiership: Livingston vs Celtic live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo