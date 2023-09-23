Leicester vs Bristol City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Leicester vs Bristol City Live Score!
How to watch Leicester vs Bristol City Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Leicester vs Bristol City match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
Key player - Bristol City
In Bristol City, the presence of Samuel Bell stands out. The 21-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the EFL Championship where he has scored three goals in seven matches played, being a starter in all of them. He has 590 minutes in total.
Key player - Leicester
In Leicester, the presence of Kasey McAteer stands out. The 21-year-old English midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the EFL Championship where he has scored four goals in five games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 392 minutes in total.
Leicester vs Bristol City history
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 52 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Leicester with 23 victories, while Bristol City has won 18, for a balance of 11 draws.
If we take into account the times that Leicester has been at home against Bristol City in the EFL Championship, there are 26 matches, where the foxes have the advantage with 15 wins over the five that the robins have achieved, and the six draws that have been given.
Bristol City
Bristol City achieved a victory in their most recent game against Plymouth, which they beat with great authority. Out of the last 12 points, the robins have eight points and remain close to the play-off zone, however, this will be an important challenge for the team coached by Nigel Pearson, who will have to be up to the task to avoid losing ground, taking into account how complicated it is to fight for promotion to the Premier League.
Leicester
Leicester is coming off two consecutive victories in the last week and has made a very good start to the season. Six victories and only one defeat is the balance that the Foxes have so far in their return to the second division. Today they are Preston's runners-up in the standings, but with the good soccer they have been showing, it is almost certain that they will take the lead sooner or later. However, Enzo Maresca's team is aware that every game is a new challenge that they will have to face with all the responsibility possible to avoid surprises.