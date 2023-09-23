Leicester vs Bristol City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Leicester vs Bristol City live match, as well as the latest information from the King Power Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Leicester vs Bristol City Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Leicester vs Bristol City match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Leicester vs Bristol City match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Leicester vs Bristol City of September 23rd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM

Key player - Bristol City

In Bristol City, the presence of Samuel Bell stands out. The 21-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the EFL Championship where he has scored three goals in seven matches played, being a starter in all of them. He has 590 minutes in total.

Key player - Leicester

In Leicester, the presence of Kasey McAteer stands out. The 21-year-old English midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the EFL Championship where he has scored four goals in five games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 392 minutes in total.

Leicester vs Bristol City history

These two teams have met 67 times. The statistics are in favor of Leicester, who have come out victorious on 28 occasions, while Bristol City have won on 20 occasions, leaving a balance of 17 draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 52 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Leicester with 23 victories, while Bristol City has won 18, for a balance of 11 draws. 

If we take into account the times that Leicester has been at home against Bristol City in the EFL Championship, there are 26 matches, where the foxes have the advantage with 15 wins over the five that the robins have achieved, and the six draws that have been given.

Bristol City

Bristol City achieved a victory in their most recent game against Plymouth, which they beat with great authority. Out of the last 12 points, the robins have eight points and remain close to the play-off zone, however, this will be an important challenge for the team coached by Nigel Pearson, who will have to be up to the task to avoid losing ground, taking into account how complicated it is to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

Leicester

Leicester is coming off two consecutive victories in the last week and has made a very good start to the season. Six victories and only one defeat is the balance that the Foxes have so far in their return to the second division. Today they are Preston's runners-up in the standings, but with the good soccer they have been showing, it is almost certain that they will take the lead sooner or later. However, Enzo Maresca's team is aware that every game is a new challenge that they will have to face with all the responsibility possible to avoid surprises.

The match will be played at the King Power Stadium

The match Leicester vs Bristol City will be played at the King Power Stadium, located in the city of Leicester, England. This stadium, inaugurated in 2002, has a capacity of 32,262 spectators.
