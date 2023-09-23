Milan vs Hellas Verona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Milan vs Hellas Verona Live Score Here
Speak, Stefano Pioli!
"I'm focusing on making the right choices to win. É It's only fair that the players are making an effort. There are eleven incumbents and then those who are replaced at the end of the year. As the game progresses, they may also provide something different. Maximum player availability is Importantly, opportunities will come for everyone. We played five official games and overall our performances dictated the results. There were very positive situations and others in which we have to grow and focus to find improvements."
"Oli is here. very good. É an important player for the team, but he is an important player. Of course it must be managed in these situations. He has no physical problems, he is healthy. in excellent conditions: let's see what choice to make. Luka had a difficult summer with few minutes of playing time, he lacks pace but he is still in good shape. well and is fine. very motivated. He knows how to play football, I think it's very important for us to have players who know how to move in space. I think he can give us a lot of success in that aspect."
"Florenzi is; AC Milan starter, regardless of whether he is a starter or substitute. He is He is an important player for us, he can play on the right or on the left. Maignan is better, it's better It's a changing situation that we will follow day by day but I don't think it will take long. Kalulu is here. With a small injury, I don't think he'll make it through the next three games. I want Samu wide, he was used to running and on the field and he needs to find his timing and movements. I played with him to hit the defenders with his pace, we made better use of him in the second half, but I'm satisfied with his performance against Newcastle."
"The adaptation period is over because we played a lot, but the newcomers came from different leagues and so it will take a lot of effort. This will take some time for them to perform at their best. But they have adapted well and are training well, they are capable of making an important contribution to us."
"The Lion is here. on an important path, of becoming the great player that he is; the champion. You will have to better manage his talent and some phases of the game. Growing up means more responsibility, but on a mental and character level he is growing up. taking important steps, also in terms of availability. We shouldn't attribute too much responsibility to a single player: one person's mistake is a mistake. everyone's mistake: we must continue on our path knowing that we all have to improve some things."
"Newcastle was the first game of the group stage of the Champions League: we wanted to win and it's our goal. It's a shame we didn't achieve it, but we can hold on to the many good things we did. We must continue to We look forward, focusing on situations where we are not careful and performing well. We are definitely planning to distribute the energy, so it will be possible. It is clear in matches which players need more rest. You You can move forward with a strategy, but that can change after each match,” he concluded.
Probably Milan!
How does Milan arrive?
Speak, Baroni!!
“There may be that chance if we are talking about players who haven’t played much until now. now, and at the same time having the trust of myself and the other players. I don't believe that on Saturday we will be involved in a game in which we will have nothing to lose, personally I don't believe in luck or bad luck in football. I think my team should only be focused on performance, only on performance. This way we could reach turning points in our favor. It all starts with performance for me: Saturday we cannot enter the field with the wrong approach. The big challenge of this type of games is; prove that you is You're as solid as your opponent."
“It may seem strange, but we are preparing to harm Milan, not to defend ourselves, as we already have. We know we will have to do this. game, it's there What could be the difference for us?
“Only We have to concentrate on the performances, it's necessary. This is what should never be missing, even in difficulties and difficult defeats, which are just around the corner for everyone. Solidity and balance will be the key. In Sassuolo we lacked a little of that, but it was a difficult week because of the closing of the transfer window, specifically when we were playing. We cannot make these mistakes again, from a performance point of view we must be polished. The beauty of this league, in my opinion, is; the fact that you should' Don't be afraid of big teams, but rather have the courage and need to face them.
“I threw him into the mix on Monday because I found myself extremely motivated throughout the week and I think when players are motivated it's a good thing. I need to work on them. I'm not surprised by his qualities, but I am by the impact he had. Even though it's not very structured, it's easy to do. He is strong, he is not afraid of anything, he is strong. It is dynamic and attacks in duels, factors that are important to us. É a player who proved to me that he works well both mentally and physically. , I had no doubt that he could have helped us during the game, he contributed a lot. I see him as a starter: we need players who bring that kind of impact, that tough play to the table.”
“Riccardo is a quality player who can change the game with one play. I'm working with him and the whole team to find the right balance to support this type of players, perhaps particularly technically refined, but with less stamina than others. Now he is Well, ready to play, although the full picture is up to me and the entire team as we are working to find the perfect balance.
"We still have to evaluate some situations. Folorunsho suffered a heavy blow on Monday against Bologna, and Magnani and Dawidowicz were also not at their best. Doig is "He's a player we'll have to replace during this period, but I want to take my time before making a decision on that."