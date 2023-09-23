Crystal Palace vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Crystal Palace vs Fulham match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Crystal Palace vs Fulham of September 23rd in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock.
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Fulham's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Bernd Leno, Tim Ream, Issa Diop, Timothy Castagne, Kenny Tete, João Palhinha, Andreas Pereira, Harrison Reed, Raúl Jiménez, Willian and Harry Wilson.
Crystal Palace's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward, Eberechi Eze, Jefferson Lerma, Cheick Doucouré, Odsonne Édouard, Jeff Schlupp and Jordan Ayew.
Fulham players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Fulham's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Brentford. Jamaican player Bobby De Cordova-Reid (#14) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Harrison Reed (#6) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 31-year-old goalkeeper Bernd Leno (#17) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Fulham in the tournament
Fulham had a good start to the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in ninth position in the general table after 2 games won, 1 tied and 2 lost, they have 7 points. Fulham is looking to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Fulham's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on 16 September against Luton Town, resulting in a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage and thus achieving another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Crystal Palace players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Crystal Palace's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Fulham. French player Odsonne Édouard (#22) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Striker Jordan Ayew (#9) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Sam Johnstone (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Crystal Palace in the tournament
The London soccer team started the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (England's first soccer division) well, they are in eighth position in the general table with 2 games won, 1 tied and 2 lost, achieving 7 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last match was on September 16 against Aston Villa, it ended in a 3-1 defeat at Villa Park and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Selhurst Park is located in the city of London, England. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 26,309 spectators and is the home of Crystal Palace. It was inaugurated on August 30, 1924 and cost £30 million to build.