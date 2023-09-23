Brentford vs Everton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Brentford vs Everton Live Score!
How to watch Brentford vs Everton Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo NOW and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Brentford vs Everton match for Premier League?
Argentina: 1:30 PM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Brazil: 1:30 PM on Star +, GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro
Chile: 12:30 PM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Colombia: 11:30 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
USA (ET): 12:30 PM on Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Spain: 6:30 PM on Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Mexico: 10:30 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 11:30 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Venezuela: 12:30 PM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Key player - Everton
Key player - Brentford
Brentford vs Everton history
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have met in the Premier League, we count 14 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Brentford with seven wins, while Everton has won three, for a balance of four draws.
If we take into account the times that Brentford has been at home against Everton in the Premier League, there are seven matches, where the Bees have the advantage with four wins, while the rest of the matches ended in a draw.
Everton
Everton continues to sink in a crisis that does not seem to end soon. The Toffees have just lost at home against Arsenal and have only one point out of a possible 15... They have had a very bad start to their season and it looks like it is going to be a stormy road, where Sean Dyche's team will fight more for not being relegated than for any other objective.
Brentford
Brentford had performed well at the start of the season, but did not have their best performance in the previous game away to Newcastle. Although it was a narrow defeat, there were many lessons to be learned from that game, so now Thomas Frank's team has the task of getting back to winning ways in front of their home fans.
The match will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Brentford vs Everton Live Updates!
My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.