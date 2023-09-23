Brentford vs Everton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
2:18 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Brentford vs Everton Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Brentford vs Everton live match, as well as the latest information from the Gtech Community Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:13 AMan hour ago

How to watch Brentford vs Everton Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Brentford vs Everton live on TV, your options is: UNIVERSO and NBC

If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo NOW and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:08 AMan hour ago

What time is Brentford vs Everton match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Brentford vs Everton of September 23rd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:30 PM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Brazil: 1:30 PM on Star +, GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro
Chile: 12:30 PM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Colombia: 11:30 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
USA (ET): 12:30 PM on Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Spain: 6:30 PM on Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Mexico: 10:30 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 11:30 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Venezuela: 12:30 PM on ESPN Extra and Star +

2:03 AMan hour ago

Key player - Everton

In Everton, the presence of Abdoulaye Doucouré stands out. The 30-year-old Malian naturalized French midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has scored one goal in five matches played, being a starter in all of them. He has 440 minutes in total.
1:58 AMan hour ago

Key player - Brentford

In Brentford, the presence of Bryan Mbeumo stands out. The 24-year-old Cameroonian midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has scored four goals in five matches played, being a starter in all of them. He has 450 minutes in total.
1:53 AMan hour ago

Brentford vs Everton history

These two teams have met 22 times. The statistics are even, as each team has emerged victorious on nine occasions, leaving a balance of four draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have met in the Premier League, we count 14 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Brentford with seven wins, while Everton has won three, for a balance of four draws.

If we take into account the times that Brentford has been at home against Everton in the Premier League, there are seven matches, where the Bees have the advantage with four wins, while the rest of the matches ended in a draw.

1:48 AMan hour ago

Everton

Everton continues to sink in a crisis that does not seem to end soon. The Toffees have just lost at home against Arsenal and have only one point out of a possible 15... They have had a very bad start to their season and it looks like it is going to be a stormy road, where Sean Dyche's team will fight more for not being relegated than for any other objective.

1:43 AMan hour ago

Brentford

Brentford had performed well at the start of the season, but did not have their best performance in the previous game away to Newcastle. Although it was a narrow defeat, there were many lessons to be learned from that game, so now Thomas Frank's team has the task of getting back to winning ways in front of their home fans.

1:38 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium

The Brentford vs Everton match will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium, located in Brentford, east of the city of London. This venue, inaugurated only in 2020, has a capacity for 17,250 spectators.
1:33 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Brentford vs Everton Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo