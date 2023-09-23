Burnley vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
3:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Burnley vs Manchester United Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Burnley vs Manchester United live match, as well as the latest information from Turf Moor. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Burnley vs Manchester United Live Stream on TV and Online?

Burnley vs Manchester United will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is Burnley vs Manchester United match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Burnley vs Manchester United of September 23rd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Chile: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on SiriusXM FC, Peacock
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Mexico: 1:00 PM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

2:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Manchester United

In Manchester United, the presence of Christian Eriksen stands out. The 31-year-old Danish midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has one goal and one assist in five games played, being a starter in three of them. He has 316 minutes in total.
2:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Burnley

In Burnley, the presence of Lyle Foster stands out. The 23-year-old South African striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has two goals in four games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 351 minutes in total.
2:35 AM2 hours ago

Burnley vs Manchester United history

These two teams have met 133 times. The statistics are in favor of Manchester United, who have come out victorious on 65 occasions, while Burnley have won on 44 occasions, leaving a balance of 24 draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 92 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Manchester United with 41 victories, while Burnley has won 32, for a balance of 19 draws.

If we take into account the number of times Burnley has been at home against Manchester United in the Premier League, there are 46 matches, where the Vinotintos have the advantage with 20 wins over the 17 that the Red Devils have won, and the nine draws that have occurred.

2:30 AM2 hours ago

Manchester United

Manchester is going through a crisis that, it seemed, was not going to happen to them and much less so early on. The recent defeat in the Premier League at home against Brighton and in the Champions League against Bayern Munich have once again put the performance of Eric ten Hag between the eyes, who has not yet found the best level of his players at the beginning of the season and has already accumulated several obligations that he will have to fulfill in order to calm the tide.

2:25 AM2 hours ago

Burnley

The Premier League has been cruel to Burnley in their return to the Premier League. It has not been an easy schedule that the Vinotintos have had to face, and the start of the season has not brought the best possible results. For Vincent Kompany's team, it is a new opportunity to establish a starting point that will allow them to get into the rhythm of the Premier League, but they will have to do a lot to avoid being left in good intentions.

2:20 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at Turf Moor

The Burnley vs Manchester United match will be played at Turf Moor, located in the city of Burnley, in Lancashire, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1883, has a capacity for 21,944 spectators.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Premier League match: Burnley vs Manchester United Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
