Burnley vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

Tune in here Burnley vs Manchester United Live Score!
What time is Burnley vs Manchester United match for Premier League?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Chile: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on SiriusXM FC, Peacock
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Mexico: 1:00 PM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Manchester United
Key player - Burnley
Burnley vs Manchester United history
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 92 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Manchester United with 41 victories, while Burnley has won 32, for a balance of 19 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Burnley has been at home against Manchester United in the Premier League, there are 46 matches, where the Vinotintos have the advantage with 20 wins over the 17 that the Red Devils have won, and the nine draws that have occurred.
Manchester United
Manchester is going through a crisis that, it seemed, was not going to happen to them and much less so early on. The recent defeat in the Premier League at home against Brighton and in the Champions League against Bayern Munich have once again put the performance of Eric ten Hag between the eyes, who has not yet found the best level of his players at the beginning of the season and has already accumulated several obligations that he will have to fulfill in order to calm the tide.
Burnley
The Premier League has been cruel to Burnley in their return to the Premier League. It has not been an easy schedule that the Vinotintos have had to face, and the start of the season has not brought the best possible results. For Vincent Kompany's team, it is a new opportunity to establish a starting point that will allow them to get into the rhythm of the Premier League, but they will have to do a lot to avoid being left in good intentions.