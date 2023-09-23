Sassuolo vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT

1:49 AMan hour ago

1:44 AMan hour ago

1:39 AMan hour ago

What time is Sassuolo vs Juventus matchday 5 of the Serie A?

This is the kickoff time for the Sassuolo vs Juventus match on September 23, 2023 in several countries:

1:34 AMan hour ago

Juventus Statement

Massimiliano Allegri spoke ahead of this important match: "We won't have done a great job. As we are a team with less experience than the others, we have to work and we have time to do it during the week, that's another matter. There will be less pretty matches where we will still have to achieve the same result. Because they will be more balanced matches, where details will make the difference and we have to be very good at that."

"But it's not like that, you have to want things. What you want gives us extra motivation. Tomorrow that would allow us to take three points, which would bring us closer to the Champions League quota. In one game you don't decide, but to achieve goals you need patience."

"I didn't say that. The strength of a team is to have balance because that's how you get results. Where there is balance it is easier to get results. A victory should not move us, we are only in the fourth match. The day there is a draw or a defeat, it's not that everything collapses. There are teams better equipped than Juventus and we have to fight with these teams. At the end of the season we will see where we are. What is certain is that for the structure of the squad is a team that has a future, and then, if this year we reach the top four, Juventus having made a cyclical generational change,It is normal that a team that has been winning for so long runs the risk of being excluded from the Champions League."

"I don't know what the advantage or disadvantage will be because it depends on your point of view. You have to think that next year Juventus will have to play in the Champions League because I think it is an added value on a technical level and "Economically for the club and on this we have to work hard. We have the possibility to enter the top four, it will not be easy because I think Inter, Milan and Napoli are above other teams. So it will be very difficult. We have to go step by step with a lot of balance without having big mood swings both when we win and when a difficult moment comes. We have to keep the balance because "the final goal is May 26".

"They missed a day they did separately because Vlahovic has a little back pain and Federico's flexor is a little tired. He worked on Tuesday and missed Wednesday, but I am fully available. The responsibility is on everyone, more or less young." "At Juventus we have to grow faster knowing that it's physiological anyway. Miretti, Fagioli, Cambiaso, Iling, Gatti are growing, we have to see a goal that is the final result through performance."

1:29 AM2 hours ago

Latest Juventus lineup

Szczęsny; Danilo, Bremer, Gatti; Locatelli, Rabiot, Miretti, McKennie, Kostić; Chiesa, Vlahović.
1:24 AM2 hours ago

Last Sassuolo lineup.

Cragno; Toljan, Erlic, Tressoldi, Vina; Henrique, Boloca; Berardi, Bajrami, Laurienté; Pinamonti.
1:19 AM2 hours ago

How do Juventus arrive?

Juventus comes to this match after beating Lazio three goals to one, giving a pleasing match and making it three out of three in Serie A, a dose they will be looking to repeat.

1:14 AM2 hours ago

How does Sassuolo arrive?

Sassuolo comes to this match after losing to Frosinone, four goals to two, so they will be looking for a win in this game.
1:09 AM2 hours ago

The match Sassuolo vs Juventus will be played at the Mapei Stadium.

The Sassuolo vs Juventus match will be played at the Mapei Stadium, located in Puebla, Puebla. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
1:04 AM2 hours ago

VAVEL Logo