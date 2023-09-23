Sassuolo vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Sassuolo vs Juventus matchday 5 of the Serie A?
Argentina: 11:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.
Brazil: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 11:00 a.m.
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
United States: 12:00 noon PT and 2:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.
Japan: 14:00 hours
India: 3:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 03:00 hours
South Africa: 03:00 hours
Australia: 04:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 05:00 hours
Juventus Statement
"But it's not like that, you have to want things. What you want gives us extra motivation. Tomorrow that would allow us to take three points, which would bring us closer to the Champions League quota. In one game you don't decide, but to achieve goals you need patience."
"I didn't say that. The strength of a team is to have balance because that's how you get results. Where there is balance it is easier to get results. A victory should not move us, we are only in the fourth match. The day there is a draw or a defeat, it's not that everything collapses. There are teams better equipped than Juventus and we have to fight with these teams. At the end of the season we will see where we are. What is certain is that for the structure of the squad is a team that has a future, and then, if this year we reach the top four, Juventus having made a cyclical generational change,It is normal that a team that has been winning for so long runs the risk of being excluded from the Champions League."
"I don't know what the advantage or disadvantage will be because it depends on your point of view. You have to think that next year Juventus will have to play in the Champions League because I think it is an added value on a technical level and "Economically for the club and on this we have to work hard. We have the possibility to enter the top four, it will not be easy because I think Inter, Milan and Napoli are above other teams. So it will be very difficult. We have to go step by step with a lot of balance without having big mood swings both when we win and when a difficult moment comes. We have to keep the balance because "the final goal is May 26".
"They missed a day they did separately because Vlahovic has a little back pain and Federico's flexor is a little tired. He worked on Tuesday and missed Wednesday, but I am fully available. The responsibility is on everyone, more or less young." "At Juventus we have to grow faster knowing that it's physiological anyway. Miretti, Fagioli, Cambiaso, Iling, Gatti are growing, we have to see a goal that is the final result through performance."
