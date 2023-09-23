Stockport County vs Wrexham preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Two of the in-form sides and pre-season promotion favorites in EFL League Two will clash when Stockport County host Wrexham at Edgeley Park.

The Hatters secured an impressive 2-1 away win at MK Dons last Saturday through goals from the red-hot Louie Barry and a header from Nick Powell.

With just one defeat in their last six, Dave Challinor's men are up to 13th, two points from a play-off place and four points away from an automatic promotion spot.

Wrexham dominated Grimsby Town last time out as goals from Elliot Lee, Will Boyle, and Ollie Palmer gave the Dragons a 3-0 victory, their third successive league triumph.

The Welsh outfit go top of the table should they win and results elsewhere go their way.

Team news

Stockport County

The Hatters have no injury concerns or suspensions to be concerned with.

Wrexham

Paul Mullin looks set to start for the second straight match as the club looks to ease their talismanic striker back into action following the punctured lung suffered in pre-season.

Jordan Davies remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

Predicted lineups

Stockport County: Hinchcliffe; Touray, Pye, Horsfall, Southam-Hales; Sarcevic, Croasdale, Collar; Bailey; Barry, Olaofe

Wrexham: Howard; Boyle, Tozer, Hayden; McClean, Lee, O'Connor, Young, Barnett; Mullin, Dalby

Ones to watch

Louie Barry (Stockport County)

On loan from Aston Villa, Barry has proved to be exactly what the club needed in attack, having scored in five consecutive league matches.

Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

A goal against Wrexham would make him the first Stockport player to find the back of the net in six straight EFL matches since Neil Matthews accomplished the feat in 1991.

Ben Tozer (Wrexham)

While Mullin, Lee and Palmer get much of the headlines and deservedly so, it's the steady play of the Wrexham defender that has been key to the Dragons' recent upturn in form.

Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Solid in defense, Tozer's long throws have proven to be crucial as the club is able to either start attacks from or score directly off of them.

Previous meetings

In May of 2022, Wrexham and Stockport faced off for the third time that season with each having won once. On this occasion, the Dragons went top of the non-league table with a 3-0 victory.

Ollie Palmer opened the scoring from a Ben Tozer throw and Mullin added a second in first-half stoppage time after being played through by Davies.

The Welsh side completed the scoring less than a minute into the second half as Palmer headed home from Davies' free-kick.

This match has not been selected for live television coverage but live commentary is available in the UK while the club's iFollow channel will have coverage overseas via WrexhamPlayer.

Kickoff is set for 3pm UK time.