NYCFC vs Toronto FC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

NYCFC looks for a second straight win as the Boys In Blue host Toronto FC at Red Bull Arena.

Goals from Mounsef Bakrar and Talles Magno either side of halftime powered NYCFC to a 2-0 victory over Orlando City that moved them to within two points of DC United for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

To say this season has been a disaster for Toronto would be an understatement. The Reds are tied with Colorado for the fewest wins (four) and points (22) in MLS this season.

A 4-0 pasting at the hands of Miami only furthered the Canadian side's woes with Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne at the heart of everything good and bad for the club in 2023.

Team news

NYCFC

Cody Mizell, Alfredo Morales and Keaton Parks are all out with lower-body injuries and Maxi Moralez will miss the rest of the regular season after tearing his ACL.

Toronto FC

Adama Diomande, Cristian Gutierrez, and Cassius Mailula are all out with lower-body injuries, starting goalkeeper Sean Johnson had hand surgery and is sidelined, and Greg Ranjitsingh underwent knee surgery.

Forward Prince Owusu is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Predicted lineups

NYCFC: Freese; Cufré, Risa, Martins, Gray; Sands, Perea; Magno, Rodríguez, Jasson; Bakrar

Toronto FC: Romero; Petretta, Bradley, Rosted, Franklin; Osorio, Coello, Blessing; Insigne, Kerr, Bernardeschi

Ones to watch

Santiago Rodriguez (NYCFC)

Rodriguez fits in perfectly with NYCFC because he's an attack-minded player, has the ball a lot, usually makes good runs into the opponent's final third and competes very well.

Photo: Steven Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty images

With Bakrar proving to be the striker that everyone at the club has hoped for, his emergence gives the Uruguayan a consistent target to pick out as he looks to run the show in the center of the park.

Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC)

Despite everything has surrounded him this season, Insigne remains one of the league's premier talents and in different circumstances, would be playing up to that.

Photo: Mohammad Karamali/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

He does have four goals and four assists, giving fans a glimpse of what he can do when everything is right with the Italian for both himself and the team.

Previous meetings

In the final group stage match of the Leagues Cup, NYCFC hammered Toronto 5-0 to advance to the Round of 32.

On the half-hour mark, the Boys In Blue opened the scoring as a well-worked corner by Santiago Rodriguez found Maxime Chanot and he powered home a header while unmarked in the penalty area.

Mounsef Bakrar scored NYCFC's second, capitalizing on a rebound with a half-volley that finished on the roof of the net and Rodriguez looped one over Johnson after a Toronto turnover.

On 56 minutes, three became four when Andres Jasson was in acres of space on the right side of the penalty area and he beat Johnson with a low effort.

The scoring was complete as Rodriguez scored his fifth and the Boys In Blue's fifth with quarter of an hour to go. Matias Pellegrini played Talles Magno in behind and he found Rodriguez, who rounded Johnson.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Callum Williams as the play-by-play announcer and Calen Carr serving as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.