Minnesota United vs St. Louis City SC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

St. Louis City SC looks to strengthen their grip on the top spot in the Western Conference as they visit Allianz Field to face Minnesota United.

A goalless draw against defending MLS champions LAFC and results elsewhere meant that the expansion side, who have enjoyed a remarkable season, became the first team in the West to clinch a playoff spot.

St. Louis has drawn their last two away matches and have scored 19 goals on their travels, most in the West and second in the league behind Philadelphia.

Minnesota sits tenth in the West, three points out of a playoff spot and are coming into this match on the back of consecutive defeats to the Los Angeles Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City.

The Loons have done exceptionally well against expansion teams, going 5-1-1 since 2020 and allowing just one goal in those seven matches.

Team news

Minnesota United

Ryen Jiba and Robin Lod are out with knee injuries and Joseph Rosales is sidelined with a thigh issue. Ethan Bristow is suspended after picking up a red card against RSL.

Emanuel Reynoso also has a thigh problem but he is listed as questionable and will start if he does play and Kervin Arriaga could also feature.

St. Louis City SC

Lucas Bartlett (ankle) and Miguel Perez (shoulder) are confirmed absentees while midfielder Rasmus Alm is questionable as he battles a groin problem.

Predicted lineups

Minnesota United: St. Clair; Valentin, Tapias, Boxall, Taylor; Gregus, Trapp; Dotson, Reynoso, Hlongwane; Pukki

St. Louis City SC: Bürki; Markanich, Nilsson, Parker, Watts; Jackson, Löwen, Blom, Thórisson; Klauss, Gioacchini

Ones to watch

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United)

The South African leads the Loons with eight goals and has provided the club with another attacking option as he sits in the middle of Minnesota's five-man midfield.

Photo: Jeremy Olson/ISI Photos/Getty Images

While Reynoso is expected to play, if he doesn't, more of the responsibilities will fall to Hlongwane, whether it's providing service for Teemu Pukki or continuing to take on the scoring load himself.

Nicolas Gioacchini (St. Louis City SC)

In the absence of Joao Klauss, Gioacchini has stepped in to score a team-leading ten goals, one of many offensive weapons for St. Louis but a surprising one nonetheless.

Photo: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

His ability to take on much of the scoring load while Klauss was out shows the maturity in his game and ability to provide offense when St. Louis needed someone to step up.

Previous meetings

The only other matchup between Minnesota and St. Louis came in April with the Loons coming away with a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal by Luis Amarilla.

St. Louis should have been in front after ten minutes but Edouard Lowen rang his shot off the crossbar, one of several waves of attacks from the expansion side.

With the match heading into its final stages, the Loons were awarded a penalty as Kyle Heibert fouled Amarilla and he stepped up to beat Roman Burki from the spot.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Tyler Terens serving as the play-by-play announcer and Devon Kerr as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 8:30pm Eastern time.