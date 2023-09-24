Betis vs Cadiz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch Betis vs Cádiz?
If you want to watch the Betis vs Cádiz match, you can follow it on television through ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
What time is the match between Betis vs Cádiz in LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:30 hrs.
Brazil: 11:30 hrs.
Chile: 10:30 hrs.
Colombia: 10:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 11:30 hrs.
Spain: 18:30 hrs.
Mexico: 10:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:30 hrs.
Peru: 10:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:30 hrs.
England: 16: 30 hrs.
USA: 11:30 hrs.
Australia: 01:30 hrs.
India: 20:35 hrs.
Watch out for this Cadiz player
Darwin Machís has been one of the additions of Cádiz in this summer market. He has arrived on loan and is owned by Valladolid. The 30-year-old Venezuelan striker has scored two goals in this start of the season. Both goals helped Cádiz to take the three points in the match against Villarreal.
Watch out for this Betis player
Willian José, who has three goals in six games, did not start against Rangers, although he played 18 minutes. The Brazilian scored in the last match in which Betis played at home and also a goal that gave the green and white team three points.
How is Cadiz coming along?
The Cadiz team has had a good start in the league competition after scoring seven points in the first five games. However, they are coming off a 3-0 thrashing at home to Athletic Club. They are currently eighth with seven points and only two points away from the European places.
How is Betis coming along?
Betis is coming from two consecutive defeats. In the most recent one, they lost in their visit to Scotland against a Rangers team that won by the minimum. They also lost in their last match in which they played in LaLiga where they were thrashed by FC Barcelona (5-0). They return to their home stadium after a difficult week and occupy the tenth position in the domestic league standings with seven points.
Background
The balance of clashes between these two Andalusian teams is in favor of Betis, who have won on 39 occasions. Cadiz have won 17 times, while 26 duels ended in a draw. The last time they faced each other was in April 2023 in a duel in which the Cádiz side stormed the Villamarín winning 0-2. Betis have not won at home against Cádiz since 2020.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Benito Villamarín, a stadium that was built in 1929 and has a capacity for 60721 spectators.
Preview of the match
Betis and Cádiz will face each other in an Andalusian derby corresponding to the 6th round of LaLiga EA Sports
