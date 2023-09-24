Stoke City vs Hull City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Stoke City vs Hull City
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Stoke City vs Hull City as well as the latest information from the Bet365 Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Stoke City vs Hull City live online
If you want to watch Stoke City vs Hull City live on TV, you can follow the game on ESPN+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Stoke City vs Hull City in EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 AM
Argentina: 5:00 AM
Bolivia: 4:00 AM
Brazil: 5:00 AM
Chile: 4:00 AM
Colombia: 3:00 AM
Ecuador: 3:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 7:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England: 10:00 AM
Australia : 19:00 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Watch out for this Hull City player
Aaron Connolly, a 23-year-old striker, is an Ireland international. He has four goals in eight games and has already surpassed last season's goal tally. In his last game he did not score, but hit the post in the final stretch. A goal that could have given Hull City victory against Leeds United.
Watch out for this Stoke City player
Ben Wilmot, a 23-year-old defender, has been one of Stoke City's standout performers at the start of the season. The center back has one goal and two assists in nine games. Last season he scored three goals. This is his third season at the club.
How is Hull City coming along?
Two draws in a row and six consecutive matches without defeat. They only lost the first two games of the 2023/24 season, against Norwich City, and against Doncaster in the Carabao Cup. They are currently sixth with 12 points and seven points behind Preston, the current EFL Championship leaders.
How are Stoke City coming along?
Stoke City are coming off a four-game winless streak in the EFL Championship. In between they beat Rotherham United to advance in the Carabao Cup. In their last match they drew 2-2 against Huddersfield. They are currently on seven points from seven games in 19th place, just four points clear of relegation.
Background
The head-to-head record is in favor of Stoke City, who have won 29 times, while Hull City have won 17 times. The remaining 20 meetings have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in February 2023 in the EFL Championship and ended in a goalless draw. To go back further Hull's last win over Stoke was in 2019.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Bet365 Stadium, which was inaugurated in August 1997 and has a capacity of 30,089 spectators.
Preview of the match
Stoke City and Hull City will face each other in the EFL Championship matchday 8 fixture.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Stoke City vs Hull City in the EFL Championship.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.