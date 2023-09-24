Ajax vs Feyenoord LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow the Ajax vs Feyenoord game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ajax vs Feyenoord live, as well as the latest information from the Johan Cruyff Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Ajax vs Feyenoord?
If you want to watch Ajax vs Feyenoord live on TV, you can follow it on ESPN+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match Ajax vs Feyenoord in Eredivisie?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA: 7:30 AM
Spain: 2:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:45 AM
Watch out for this Feyenoord player
Mexican Santiago Tomas Gimenez has six goals and one assist in six matches, or one goal per game. In his last match, he scored in the victory against Heerenveen. He also comes from resting in the Champions League, as he could not play against Celtic, due to a suspension from last season's UEFA Europa League.
Watch out for this Ajax player
Steven Bergwijn has been the standout performer in the Ajax attack. He has two goals and one assist in six games. This is his second season in Amsterdam, last season he managed 16 goals and six assists. However, he has not scored since last August 12 where he scored his only two goals of this 2023-24 season.
How is Feyenoord coming along?
The reigning Eredivisie champions are looking to retain the title and so far they have not started badly. They are undefeated and have taken 11 out of a possible 15 points. In their last match they beat Celtic 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League, despite missing a penalty. In the domestic competition they are in fourth position with 11 points, just one point behind the leader, currently PSV.
How is Ajax coming along?
Ajax have now gone four consecutive matches without a win. In their last match, they drew 3-3 against Marseille in a match in which they started 2-0. They also finished with ten players after Vos was shown a double yellow card. Out of a possible 12 points they have taken only five, so they are currently in 12th position.
Background
In the head-to-head record, Ajax have won 74 times, Feyenoord have won 34 times and 39 matches ended in a draw. The last time they met was in the Dutch Cup in the semi-final in which Ajax won 1-2. Although the last duel between these two teams at the Johan Cruyff Arena was won by Feyenoord by 2-3.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena, a stadium located in the city of Amsterdam. It was inaugurated in August 1996 and has a capacity for 55855 spectators.
Preview of the match
Ajax and Feyenoord will face each other in the match corresponding to the sixth matchday of the Eredivisie.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Ajax vs Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.