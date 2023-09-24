Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch MLS Match
Image: Kansas City

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:30 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamos in MLS match day 31 2023.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo live on Matchday 31 of MLS 2023, as well as the latest information from Children's Mercy Park. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
8:25 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo online live in MLS match day 31 2023

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo will not be televised.
Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo can be tuned into MLS TV live streams on Apple TV.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

8:20 AM2 hours ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises plenty of goals and excitement, with two Mexicans on the pitch, Hector Herrera for Houston Dynamo and Alan Pulido for Sporting Kansas City.
8:15 AM2 hours ago

Others games tomorrow

Tomorrow, in addition to the Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo match, Atlanta United vs Montreal, FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte, DC United vs New York Red Bulls, New York City vs Toronto, Philadelphia Union vs Los Angeles FC, Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution, Dallas vs Columbus, Minnesota vs St Louis and Real Salt Lake vs Whitecaps are tomorrow's games in MLS.
8:10 AM2 hours ago

Referee

The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be referee Ramy Touchan, who will have the task, with his experience in Major League Soccer, of bringing this match to a successful conclusion, a match that will give three very important points for both teams. He has officiated both local and international matches, so he already knows what it's like to referee matches of this difficulty.

8:05 AM2 hours ago

What time is Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo match day 31 in MLS 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo match on 23 September 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 19:30 hours

Brazil: 19:30

Uruguay: 19:30

Bolivia: 7:30pm

Chile: 7:30pm

Paraguay: 7:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:30 p.m.

Colombia: 7:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:30 p.m.

Mexico: 18:30

Panama: 5:30 p.m.

Peru: 18:30

United States: 6:30 p.m. PT and 8:30 p.m. ET

Spain: 01:30 a.m.

France: 01:30 hours

Germany: 01:30 a.m.

Italy: 01:30 hours

Japan: 04:30 hours

Philippines: 04:30 

South Korea: 04:30

Kazakhstan 02:30 hours

Finland: 02:30 hours

8:00 AM3 hours ago

Background

The record leans towards Sporting Kansas City as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 8 games won by Sporting Kansas City, 3 draws and 4 games won by Houston Dynamo, but despite this record the favorite to win is Houston Dynamo , who starts as a clear favorite to take the 3 points and continue to climb in the western conference.
7:55 AM3 hours ago

How is Houston Dynamo coming along?

On the other hand Houston Dynamo comes from defeating Whitecaps 4-1, Hector Herrera's team has a different outlook, in the western conference they are in the 4th position with 43 points and a record of 12 wins, 7 draws and 10 defeats, if they win tomorrow they could be in the second position only 4 points behind St Louis who is the leader at the moment in their conference, without a doubt tomorrow will be a great game, full of emotions, intensity and goals.
7:50 AM3 hours ago

How does Sporting Kansas City get there?

Sporting Kansas City is coming off a 3-0 home loss to Nashville, in the overall standings they are in 11th position with 9 wins, 8 draws and 13 defeats, they are not going through a good moment so they need to get the points urgently to be able to access the playoff positions for the final series in MLS, this is how the home team arrives to this match of the 31st matchday.
7:45 AM3 hours ago

Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo, match day 31 of MLS 2023. The match will take place at Sporting Park, kick-off at 18:30.
VAVEL Logo