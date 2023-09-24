Chivas vs Pachuca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Chivas vs Pachuca live online
The match will be televised on Vix.
Watch out for this Pachuca player
Oussama Idrissi, forward. Pachuca had to wait a long time to present their big star, this is a player with experience in Europe, the Tuzos put their hopes in a great player that comes to demonstrate the quality they have, the 27 year old player, arrives in what could be his best moment, in case he can see minutes, Chivas will keep a close eye on him, as they do not know him.
Watch out for this Chivas player
Fernando Beltran, midfielder. A Chivas youth player, he has become a key player in Paunovic's schemes, with the current bad team, players like him are usually the ones who try something different, if Chivas wants to return to the final, Beltrán is undoubtedly the one who can lead the team, with a good combination in the midfield, Chivas can win a lot, this player has already scored twice this tournament and against Pachuca he should be the connector to the attack.
Last alignment Pachuca
Moreno, Castillo, Cabral, Barreto, Rodriguez, Ortiz, Hinestroza, Montiel, Sanchez, Gonzalez, De La Rosa.
Last Chivas lineup
Jimenez, Calderon, Orozco, Briseño, Sanchez, Gutierrez, Gonzalez, Beltran, Alvarado, Marin, Vega.
Background
Pachuca 1-1 Chivas
Chivas 0-0 Pachuca
Pachuca 2-1 Chivas
Chivas 1-0 Pachuca
Pachuca 4-0 Chivas
Arbitration quartet
Central: Cesar Ramos. Assistants: Mauricio Nieto and Michel Caballero. Fourth Official: Enrique Ramirez.
Pachuca needs to add
Pachuca is a very successful team that does everything to stay in the final stages, they recently lifted a league title and in the previous tournament their performance dropped, but still managed to enter the final phase, for the Apertura 2023, Pachuca would have many changes that seemed to make no sense, the team got rid of important players and was not reinforced with players of equal or greater quality, one of the reasons why it was said that players left, Another version was that they were economizing in order to make León more competitive for the Club World Cup, but with or without reinforcements, Pachuca was not playing well and this was noticeable in the results, now halfway through the season, the Tuzos have nine points after eight games played and a victory against the Red and Whites would put them in the qualification zone.
Chivas needs to get back on track
Chivas is in its worst moment since the arrival of Hierro and Paunovic, the team had a great start of the Apertura 2023 tournament, but after the Leagues Cup, Chivas changed drastically, and now they are going through a very negative streak, three consecutive defeats and within these defeats is the humiliation in the national classic against America, this is when the alarms went off, the fans reproached the players and the coach, Without a doubt the red and white team needs to get better results soon, since the middle of the season is being played, Chivas after the bad results remains in the qualification zone, with thirteen points it is located in sixth position, it is up to the team to improve the position or be relegated trying to pass to the playoffs, but without a doubt the players must show a better version or changes will be seen in the scoreboard.
A great fight for three points
To talk about a great project in basic forces in Liga MX, is to bring the names of Chivas and Pachuca, two training institutions that have delivered great players, and have even made changes between them, the duels between Chivas and Pachuca, are a guarantee of spectacle and for this occasion, both are looking for the three points, both will take the field to take them or else they will start to get into troub