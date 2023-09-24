Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Chelsea vs Aston Villa live on Premier League match day 6 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Chelsea vs Aston Villa live on Matchday 6 of the Premier League 2023, as well as the latest information from Stafford Bridge.
Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa online live in Premier League match day 6 2023
Chelsea vs Aston Villa will not be broadcast on television.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa can be tuned into Paramount+ live streams.
If you want to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Others games tomorrow in Premier League
In addition to Chelsea vs Aston Villa, tomorrow's matchday 6 fixtures Arsenal vs Tottenham, Brighton vs Bournemouth, Liverpool vs West Ham and Sheffield United vs Newcastle will bring another round of fixtures in the Premier League 2023 to a close.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be Jarred Gillett, who will have the task of bringing this match to a good end with his experience in the Premier League, a match that gives 3 very important points for the two teams that urgently need the units to get out of the bottom in this season that has just begun in one of the most important leagues in Europe.
What time is Chelsea vs Aston Villa match day 6 in Premier League 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Chelsea vs Aston Villa match on 24 September 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00
Brazil: 10:00
Uruguay: 10:00
Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 11:00
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Mexico: 07:00 hours
Panama: 08:00 hours
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 11:00 a.m. ET
Spain: 19:00 hours
France: 19:00 hours
Germany: 19:00 hours
Italy: 19:00 hours
Japan: 01:00 hours
Philippines: 01:00 hours
South Korea: 01:00 hours
Kazakhstan 23:00 hours
Finland 23:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best in this round 6 in the Premier League, with two teams that are a talented bunch week in and week out and that will be no exception this weekend of football.
Background
The record is clearly in Chelsea's favour as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 10 wins for the Blues, one draw and four victories for Aston Villa, so Chelsea will be favourites to take all three points at home tomorrow with their fans never failing to support their team.
How is Aston Villa coming along?
Aston Villa in the Premier League comes from defeating Crystal Palace 3-1 to add 3 more points in the league, and also comes from playing their first game in the Conference League which they lost 3-2 against Legia, they are in 7th position with 9 points and a record of 3 games won, 0 draws and 2 defeats, if they win tomorrow they could move up to 6th position so we expect a match full of intensity, goals and emotions, with two teams that will leave everything on the pitch for the 3 points, this way they arrive to one more match day in the Premier League.
How does Chelsea arrive?
Chelsea come from a goalless draw against Bournemouth, a match with very few emotions and where the special guest that is the goal failed to arrive, the Blues are in 14th position with 5 points and a record of one win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, they are looking to get back on track and get up positions in the overall standings, if they win tomorrow they could climb to 8th position, this is how Chelsea arrives to this match.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Chelsea vs Aston Villa match day 6 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge, kick-off at 07:00.