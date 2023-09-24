Torino vs Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Image: Torino

2:45 AMan hour ago

Torino vs Roma Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Torino vs Roma match.

 

2:40 AMan hour ago

How to watch Torino vs RomaLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Torino vs Roma live on TV, your options is: CBS Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+ app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:35 AMan hour ago

Referee

Marco Guida will be the referee for the match, with Fabiano Preti and Gamal Mokhtar as assistants. The VAR will be run by Aleandro Di Paolo, with Giacomo Paganessi.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Probable Roma

Roma's probable team for the match is: Svilar, Karsdorp, Ndicka and Llorente; Mancini, Zalewski, Cristante and Renato Sanches; Aouar, El Shaarawy and Lukaku.

And before the match Karsdorp declared himself a Roma fan: "I love playing for this club. I've been playing here for six or seven years. Some things have happened in the past, but you try to move on. I'll always be motivated and fight for this shirt. That's what I did when I arrived and, although I've had a lot of injuries, that's what I'm still trying to do. As I said, I want to fight for this shirt. Things always happen in soccer, that's life. Sometimes you're on the good side, sometimes you're on the bad side. It's the past, we're talking about November last year. The coach and I talked about it, and now everything is fine. I just want to play and move on. I don't want to talk about it too much. As I said, it's in the past and you have to move on. I'm ready to play again. I have a contract until 2025. That's what matters. As I said before, I'm going to fight for this shirt and the club. That's why I haven't moved. I still have two years left on my contract, so I'm here. Unfortunately, we lost the Europa League final last year. But you always start a tournament wanting to win it, otherwise you might stay at home. So, of course, we want to win. That's our goal. I'm looking forward to playing and feeling like a footballer again, so the Europa League is a good opportunity for me. Last season I suffered a lot with my knee, I had two operations. Now I'm fine and I train every day. I want to play and feel like a footballer again. First of all, my knee is fine now. Secondly, it's always good to have another player in your position, it makes you stronger. We have a lot of games coming up, so it's always good to have other players in your position. For example, at right-back, there are three different types of player. It's up to the coach to decide who will play. But I like that, because it takes us to another level."

2:25 AMan hour ago

Probable Torino

Torino's probable team for the match is: Milinkovic-Savic, Schuurs, Buongiorno and Ricardo Rodríguez; Bellanova, Lázaro, Ricci and Tameze; Radonjic, Zapata and Seck.
2:20 AM2 hours ago

Injuries

Roma will have full strength for the match, while Torino will be without Popa, Koffi, Vojvoda and Zima, all injured.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Serie A

Torino are in seventh place with seven points, level with Napoli, Fiorentina and Verona, one point above Atalanta and Sassuolo, and one below Frosinone. Roma are in 14th place with four points, level with Genoa and Lazio, one below Bologna and Monza, and one above Udinese and Salernitana.
2:10 AM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Roma

Roma also come into the game on the back of one defeat and two wins. On September 1, at home, they lost 2-1 to AC Milan, with goals from Giroud and Rafael Leão, while Spinazzola added a second. On Sunday (17), at home, the win came 7-0 against Empoli, with goals from Dybala (2), Renato Sanches, Grassi (own goal), Cristante, Lukaku and Mancini. And on Thursday (21), away from home, they won 2-1 against Sheriff, with goals from Kiki (own goal) and Lukake, while Tovar netted in the Europa League.
2:05 AM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Torino

Torino come into the match on the back of two wins and one defeat. On August 26, away from home, they lost 4-1 to AC Milan, with goals from Pulisic, Giroud (2) and Theo Hernández, while Schuurs added a second. On September 3, Radonjic scored a 1-0 win at home to Genoa. And on Monday (18), away from home, they won 3-0 against Salernitana, with goals from Buongiorno and Radonjic (2).
2:00 AM2 hours ago

Torino vs Roma Live Score

My name is Victor Cunha and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

