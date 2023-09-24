Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Arsenal vs Tottenham in a Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Arsenal vs Tottenham match in the Premier League.
What time is Arsenal vs Tottenham match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Arsenal vs Tottenham of September 24th, in several countries:
Mexico: 07:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Peru: 08:00 hours
USA: 09:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 08:00 hours
Uruguay: 10:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 09:00 hours
Spain: 16:00 hours
Mexico: 07:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Peru: 08:00 hours
USA: 09:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 08:00 hours
Uruguay: 10:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 09:00 hours
Spain: 16:00 hours
Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham live
The match will be broadcast on SiriusXM FC, Peacock.
If you want to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham live, it will be streamed SiriusXM FC, Peacock.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham live, it will be streamed SiriusXM FC, Peacock.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the 194th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with everything and come out on top, in addition to scoring a victory, leaving 80 wins for Arsenal, 51 draws and 62 for Tottenham.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two squads, 2 wins have gone to Tottenham, while Arsenal have 3 wins and a somewhat uneven scales and little favorable to the visitors, as they have no draws in the last 5 meetings.
Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 2 Arsenal, Jan. 15, 2023, English Premier League
Arsenal 3 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur, Oct. 1, 2022, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 0 Arsenal, May 12, 2022, English Premier League
Arsenal 3 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur, Sep. 26, 2021, England Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0 Arsenal, Aug. 8, 2021, Friendly match
Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 2 Arsenal, Jan. 15, 2023, English Premier League
Arsenal 3 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur, Oct. 1, 2022, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 0 Arsenal, May 12, 2022, English Premier League
Arsenal 3 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur, Sep. 26, 2021, England Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0 Arsenal, Aug. 8, 2021, Friendly match
Watch out for this Arsenal player
England attacker, 22 year old Bukayo Saka has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
England attacker Bukayo Saka, the attacker will play his fifth game in his local league, in the past he played 37 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 14 goals in the English league and 7 assists, currently he has 2 goals and 2 assists in 5 games.
Watch out for this Tottenham player
The South Korean attacker, 31-year-old Son Heung-Min has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
South Korean striker Son Heung-Min, the striker will play his fifth game in his local league, in the past he played 33 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 10 goals in the English league and 6 assists, currently he has 3 goals and 0 assists in 5 games.
How are Tottenham coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 2-5 against Burnley, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Sheffield United, Sep. 16, 2023, English Premier League
Burnley 2 - 5 Tottenham Hotspur, Sept. 2, 2023, English Premier League
Fulham 1 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur, Aug. 29, 2023, English League Cup
AFC Bournemouth 0 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur, Aug. 26, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 0 Manchester United, Aug. 19, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Sheffield United, Sep. 16, 2023, English Premier League
Burnley 2 - 5 Tottenham Hotspur, Sept. 2, 2023, English Premier League
Fulham 1 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur, Aug. 29, 2023, English League Cup
AFC Bournemouth 0 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur, Aug. 26, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 0 Manchester United, Aug. 19, 2023, English Premier League
How is Arsenal coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against PSV Eindhoven, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Arsenal 4 - 0 PSV Eindhoven, Sep. 20, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Everton 0 - 1 Arsenal, Sep. 17, 2023, English Premier League
Arsenal 3 - 1 Manchester United, Sep. 3, 2023, English Premier League
Arsenal 2 - 2 Fulham, Aug. 26, 2023, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Arsenal, Aug. 21, 2023, English Premier League
Arsenal 4 - 0 PSV Eindhoven, Sep. 20, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Everton 0 - 1 Arsenal, Sep. 17, 2023, English Premier League
Arsenal 3 - 1 Manchester United, Sep. 3, 2023, English Premier League
Arsenal 2 - 2 Fulham, Aug. 26, 2023, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Arsenal, Aug. 21, 2023, English Premier League