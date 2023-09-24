Cruz Azul vs Queretaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Cruz Azul vs Queretaro Live Score
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Queretaro Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 6:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Cruz Azul vs Queretaro: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday 24 September 2023
|
19:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday 24 September 2023
|
16:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday 24 September 2023
|
20:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday 24 September 2023
|
19:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday 24 September 2023
|
17:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday 24 September 2023
|
17:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Saturday 24 September 2023
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday 24 September 2023
|
18:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Saturday 24 September 2023
|
18:00 hrs
|
In TUDN USA
|
Mexico
|
Saturday 24 September 2023
|
16:00 hrs
|
In TUDN.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday 24 September 2023
|
19:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Saturday 24 September 2023
|
17:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday 24 September 2023
|
19:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday 24 September 2023
|
18:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
Players to watch
José Zúñiga is the player you should keep an eye on for the Gallos, where the Colombian has just scored his first goal in the tournament against América, after 4 games in 203 minutes.
Querétaro Declarations
"Today I got tired, it's time to defend my players, it's time to defend this shield. I exploded after seeing the images in the locker room because the referee scored it excellent and the VAR changes the decision. It bothers me that they help América when they don't need it, "He could have come here to beat us fair and square, in the field."
"We know that we will face a great team again in Azteca, a difficult opponent, complicated for us, but we are going to go fight"
Cruz Azul Statements
“We are in a difficult position, as I told my teammates, we still have the possibility of being among the first 4 or in fourth place, we are working, leaving behind what we have been doing, focusing on what is coming, there is quality, there is no margin of error, we can no longer give anything away.”
"I don't know whether to say it's a sporting shame, my teammates played very well almost every game, but unfortunately some mistakes we made cost us a bit, we've seen that if we put our efforts together, everyone gives their best, we can fight anyone."
It's win or win
The colossus of Santa Úrsula is not the strength of the celestials, leaving important points at home, in the Noria you can hear the sirens being in position 16, compared to Querétaro which has better numbers, located in 14th place.
How do the teams arrive?
On the other hand, the Gallos Blancos have just lost to América 1-2, the Queretaro team was uncomfortable on the field, but they could not withstand the American attack and ended up winning the game with a goal from Lichnovsky.