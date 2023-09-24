Cruz Azul vs Queretaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Photo: Liga MX

6:00 AMan hour ago

Follow here Cruz Azul vs Queretaro Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Cruz Azul vs Queretaro live, as well as the latest information from the Stadium Azteca, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams.
5:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Queretaro Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday 24 September 2023

USA Time: 6:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

5:50 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Cruz Azul vs Queretaro: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul vs Queretaro: of Saturday 24 Sepetember, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday 24 September 2023

19:00 hrs

no transmission.

Bolivia

Saturday 24 September 2023

16:00 hrs

no transmission.

Brazil

Saturday 24 September 2023

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

Chile

Saturday 24 September 2023

19:00 hrs

no transmission.

Colombia

Saturday 24 September 2023

17:00 hrs

no transmission.

Ecuador

Saturday 24 September 2023

17:00 hrs

no transmission.

Spain

Saturday 24 September 2023

22:00 hrs

 no transmission.

Canada

Saturday 24 September 2023

18:00 hrs

 no transmission.

USA

Saturday 24 September 2023

18:00 hrs

In TUDN USA

Mexico

Saturday 24 September 2023

16:00 hrs

 In TUDN.

Paraguay

Saturday 24 September 2023

19:00 hrs

no transmission.

Peru

Saturday 24 September 2023

17:00 hrs

no transmission.

Uruguay

Saturday 24 September 2023

19:00 hrs

no transmission.

Venezuela

Saturday 24 September 2023

18:00 hrs

no transmission.
5:45 AMan hour ago

Players to watch

Diber Cambindo is an element to follow in the machine, which has reached a good level with 7 games, scoring 4 goals in 521 minutes, the Colombian has regained his confidence, being an untouchable piece of Joaquín Moreno, he arrived with many doubts, but he has responded with the passing of the days.
José Zúñiga is the player you should keep an eye on for the Gallos, where the Colombian has just scored his first goal in the tournament against América, after 4 games in 203 minutes.
5:40 AMan hour ago

Querétaro Declarations

The Gallos coach, Mauro Gerk, did not hold anything back after losing to América, exploding in front of the referee and showing respect to Cruz Azul.


"Today I got tired, it's time to defend my players, it's time to defend this shield. I exploded after seeing the images in the locker room because the referee scored it excellent and the VAR changes the decision. It bothers me that they help América when they don't need it, "He could have come here to beat us fair and square, in the field."


"We know that we will face a great team again in Azteca, a difficult opponent, complicated for us, but we are going to go fight"

5:35 AMan hour ago

Cruz Azul Statements

Prior to this match, captain Juan Escobar spoke with the media, leaving a great message to the celestial fans, so that they maintain hope.
“We are in a difficult position, as I told my teammates, we still have the possibility of being among the first 4 or in fourth place, we are working, leaving behind what we have been doing, focusing on what is coming, there is quality, there is no margin of error, we can no longer give anything away.”
"I don't know whether to say it's a sporting shame, my teammates played very well almost every game, but unfortunately some mistakes we made cost us a bit, we've seen that if we put our efforts together, everyone gives their best, we can fight anyone."
5:30 AM2 hours ago

It's win or win

The machine cannot afford to draw or lose, leaving important points at home, where Gallos will be the first litmus test. This match will be played this Sunday, September 24 at 4 p.m. at the Azteca.
The colossus of Santa Úrsula is not the strength of the celestials, leaving important points at home, in the Noria you can hear the sirens being in position 16, compared to Querétaro which has better numbers, located in 14th place.
5:25 AM2 hours ago

How do the teams arrive?

Cruz Azul has just tied against Mazatlán by 2 goals, where the gunners lost the advantage and the machine reacted in a great way, being able to get a point from the Kraken.
On the other hand, the Gallos Blancos have just lost to América 1-2, the Queretaro team was uncomfortable on the field, but they could not withstand the American attack and ended up winning the game with a goal from Lichnovsky.
5:20 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Cruz Azul vs Queretaro Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
