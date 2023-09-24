Sheffield United vs Newcastle United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here Sheffield United vs Newcastle United Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sheffield United vs Newcastle United match for the Premier League.
What time is the Sheffield United vs Newcastle United match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Sheffield United vs Newcastle United of September 24th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 10:30 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 11:30 AM on Peacock.
Spain: 5:30 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 9:30 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Peru: 10:30 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 10:30 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 11:30 AM on Peacock.
Spain: 5:30 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 9:30 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Peru: 10:30 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Newcastle United's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon.
Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon.
Sheffield United's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Wes Foderingham, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Chris Basham, James McAtee, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius, Luke Thomas, Jayden Bogle, Cameron Archer and Oliver McBurnie.
Wes Foderingham, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Chris Basham, James McAtee, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius, Luke Thomas, Jayden Bogle, Cameron Archer and Oliver McBurnie.
Newcastle United players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Newcastle United's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the match against Brentford. English player Callum Wilson (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Sunday. Striker Anthony Gordon (#10) is another extremely important distributor of play on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, 31-year-old goalkeeper Nick Pope (#32) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday.
Newcastle United in the tournament
Newcastle United had a good start to the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in eleventh position in the general table after 2 games won, 0 tied and 3 lost, they have 6 points. Newcastle United is looking to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Newcastle United's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on September 16 against Brentford, it resulted in a 1-0 victory at St. James' Park and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Sheffield United players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Sheffield United's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Newcastle United. Dutch player Gustavo Hamer (#8) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Sunday. Striker Oliver McBurnie (#9) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper Wes Foderingham (#18) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Sunday.
Sheffield United in the tournament
The Sheffield football team started the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (England's first football division) badly. They are in seventeenth position in the general table with 0 games won, 1 tied and 4 lost, achieving 1 point. . Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last match was on September 16 against Tottenham Hotspur, it ended in a 2-1 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Bramall Lane is located in the city of Sheffield, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 32,702 spectators and is the home of Sheffield United of the Premier League. It was inaugurated on September 2, 1855 and is the oldest football stadium in the world.