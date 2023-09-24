Rangers vs Motherwell LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Scottish Premiership Match
Foto: Rangers

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:00 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Rangers vs Motherwell on TV in real time?

Rangers-Motherwell
Scottish Premiership

Date: September 24, 2023

Time: 11am

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).

9:55 PMan hour ago

When is the Rangers-Motherwell match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Rangers and Motherwell will kick off at 10am ET at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, in Round 6 of the Scottish Championship 2023/24. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
9:50 PMan hour ago

Probable Rangers:

Jack Butland, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, José Cifuentes, Rabbi Matondo, Abdallah Sima, Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence
9:45 PMan hour ago

Probable Motherwell:

Kelly; Casey, Mugabi, McGinley; O'Donnell, Paton, Slattery, Miller, Spencer; Shaw, Bair
9:40 PMan hour ago

Champions!

Celtic are the current two-time winners of the competition and have 53 titles to their name. However, rivals Rangers, who last won in 2020-21, are the club with the most trophies, 55. Aberdeen, Hibernian and Hearts own four. Dumbarton have two and Dundee United, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Thirds and Dundee one.

The 2023-24 Scottish Premiership season will end on April 13, 2024.

9:35 PM2 hours ago

How the Scottish Premiership works

The Scottish Premiership is the league with the largest local audience in Europe. The competition as we know it today was created in 1998 by the clubs, with the Premier League as a reference point.  

Initially, 10 clubs took part in Scottish soccer's elite and, in the 2000-01 season, it increased to 12. In all, there are 33 matches, with the teams facing each other three times. After that, the table is split in two, with an additional five games. The teams play against all the other teams in their table. The exact matches are determined by the position in the league table at the time of the split. In the end, the league has 38 rounds.

9:30 PM2 hours ago

Motherwell

The Motherwell club is known on the Scottish scene for its "average" performances in the Scottish Championship. In recent seasons, their results have been much the same, with the vast majority of times they have finished in mid-table. Their objective this season is simple: to finish the first phase in the so-called 'Championship Group' in order to compete for UEFA places.

At the start of the Premiership, they have achieved this successfully and even more than expected, as they are currently in third place and if they surprise Rangers in this round, they could be in contention with Celtic for the top spot at the end of their sixth appearance in the tournament. With 10 points from five games, the team has won three, drawn one and been beaten just once.

9:25 PM2 hours ago

Rangers:

After being eliminated in vexatious fashion in the qualifying round of the Champions League, in back-to-back matches that saw them lose 7-3 on aggregate to PSV, the squad made amends with their fans in the opening round of the Europa League. Last Thursday (September 21), they hosted Real Betis at Ibrox Stadium and in an extremely even match, they managed to score in the 67th minute through Sima A; who scored the only goal throughout the 90 minutes.

However, once again things are not going well for Rangers in the current Scottish Premier League season. Although it's only the start of the competition, they're already beginning to see Celtic pull further and further away at the top of the table. At the moment, they are in fourth place with 9 points (3 wins and 2 losses), while their main opponents are in first place with 13 points. They also lost their match against Celtic in the third round at Ibrox Stadium 1-0.

The last time they took to the field in the Premiership, they knew they couldn't stumble once again if they didn't want to see an even greater gap to their rivals. All said and done, despite playing as visitors, they dominated the match against Livingston and created numerous chances throughout the 90 minutes, as well as having 70% of the possession. The result couldn't have been more different: they won 2-0 with goals from Danilo in the 16th minute and Matondo R. in the 79th minute.

Foto: Rangers
Foto: Rangers

 

9:20 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Rangers and Motherwell takes place on Matchday 6 of the Scottish Championship at Ibrox Stadium. 

Having already made a few slip-ups at the start of the season, Rangers know they can't afford any more slip-ups, otherwise they'll see Celtic take the lead for another season in a row. As a result, they'll have to put Motherwell under pressure for the full 90 minutes and will be hard pressed not to come away with all three points.

Even though Motherwell were beaten last time out, they had won three in a row at the end of matchday four and could score on a deadly counter-attack. More likely than this possibility is that we'll see more than two goals scored, as Rangers need a positive result and must press for most of the time.

The match is valid for the 6th round of the Scottish Championship 2023/24. The ball rolls for Rangers v Motherwell at 11am at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

9:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Rangers vs Motherwell live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a Scottish Premier League match between two teams: Rangers on one side. On the other is Motherwell. Follow the match between the Scots here in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo