Brighton vs Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Match
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
9:00 PM27 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Brighton vs Bournemouth on TV in real time?

Brighton-Bournemouth
Premier League

Date: September 24, 2023

Time: 9am ET

Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton, England
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).

8:55 PM32 minutes ago

When is the Brighton vs Bournemouth match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Brighton and Bournemouth will kick off at 10 am ET at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, England, in Matchday 6 of the Premier League 2023/24. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
8:50 PM37 minutes ago

Probable Bournemouth:

Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez; Billing, Cook; Tavernier, Christie, Sinisterra; Solanke
8:45 PM42 minutes ago

Probable Brighton:

Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Lallana, Mitoma; Welbeck
8:40 PMan hour ago

Brighton vs Bournemouth record

The two teams have met 22 times, with Brighton winning 7, Bournemouth drawing 5 and Bournemouth winning 10. The most recent match ended in a 2-0 away win for Brighton.
8:35 PMan hour ago

Solly March

With three goals in the Premier League so far, Solly March is in contention for the competition's top scorer. He is the team's standout performer on the pitch, and should once again help Brighton to another good win.
8:30 PMan hour ago

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have only one win in the 2023/2024 season. It wasn't even in the Premier League. They beat Second Division side Swansea 3-2 in Wales in their EFL Cup opener. They secured the right to progress to the last 16 stage of the EFL Cup and will face another Championship side, Stoke. This time he'll get to play at home.

In the Premier League, however, they have resorted to draws to stay out of the relegation zone. The most recent was on Sunday, September 17. At home, it was 0-0 against Chelsea. It was the first game of the season not to see the ball in the net, although the teams did produce. The Blues showed their superiority in the encounter.

They had the ball 64% of the time, were slightly better at creating chances (14 to 13) and led the way in terms of shots on target (6 to 4). In short, they were closer to victory. As a result, the draw turned out to be a good deal for Bournemouth, who reached three points (three draws and two defeats). Enough to occupy fifteenth place in the Premier League table when the tie-breaking criteria are taken into account.

8:25 PMan hour ago

Brighton:

Brighton put in a gala performance in the Premier League on Saturday, September 16. At Old Trafford, they beat Manchester United 3-1. They did so without giving up their style of play. He had control of the ball for 56% of the time. If he didn't manage to develop the greatest number of shooting opportunities (10 to 14), he showed more quality when it came to his shots (8 to 4), leading the way in terms of shots on target.

On Thursday, September 21, coach Roberto di Zerbi made it clear in the club's Europa League opener that the priority will continue to be the Premier League. Of the starting line-up to face Manchester United, only four players started against Greek side AEK in the first round of the Europa League group stage.

Although Brighton made signings that made their squad more robust, they suffered from a loss of technical quality. They were beaten 3-2 by the Greeks. However, they have preserved their key players for this Sunday's clash, where they will be relying on the best they have available. With 12 points (four wins and one defeat), they are fifth in the Premier League table. Three points below Manchester City, the leaders.

 

8:20 PMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Brighton and Bournemouth is valid for the 6th round of the Premier League 2023/24. 

Without using their full strength, Brighton made their debut in an international competition on Thursday. Even at home, they lost to AEK. However, it was an indication that their priority will be the Premier League. Bournemouth have managed to score with draws in their last two games and will certainly be looking to repeat the feat by adopting a defensive strategy for the match.

With 15 goals scored in their five matches so far, an average of exactly three goals per game, Brigthon has prompted SDA to use the over/under market in their extra guess for the sixth matchday of the 2023/2024 Premier League. The indication is that the match will see at least two goals scored. Offensively, Bournemouth don't have great numbers. They have scored four goals in five matches. But their defense has been breached on eight occasions.

The match is valid for Matchday 6 of the Premier League 2023/24. The ball rolls for Brighton v Bournemouth at 10am at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, England.

8:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to the Brighton vs Bournemouth live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a Premier League match between two teams: Brighton on one side. On the other is Bournemouth. Follow everything about the English duel here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo