Brighton vs Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Match

Where and how to watch Brighton vs Bournemouth on TV in real time?
In the Premier League, however, they have resorted to draws to stay out of the relegation zone. The most recent was on Sunday, September 17. At home, it was 0-0 against Chelsea. It was the first game of the season not to see the ball in the net, although the teams did produce. The Blues showed their superiority in the encounter.
They had the ball 64% of the time, were slightly better at creating chances (14 to 13) and led the way in terms of shots on target (6 to 4). In short, they were closer to victory. As a result, the draw turned out to be a good deal for Bournemouth, who reached three points (three draws and two defeats). Enough to occupy fifteenth place in the Premier League table when the tie-breaking criteria are taken into account.
Brighton:
On Thursday, September 21, coach Roberto di Zerbi made it clear in the club's Europa League opener that the priority will continue to be the Premier League. Of the starting line-up to face Manchester United, only four players started against Greek side AEK in the first round of the Europa League group stage.
Although Brighton made signings that made their squad more robust, they suffered from a loss of technical quality. They were beaten 3-2 by the Greeks. However, they have preserved their key players for this Sunday's clash, where they will be relying on the best they have available. With 12 points (four wins and one defeat), they are fifth in the Premier League table. Three points below Manchester City, the leaders.
TIME AND PLACE!
Without using their full strength, Brighton made their debut in an international competition on Thursday. Even at home, they lost to AEK. However, it was an indication that their priority will be the Premier League. Bournemouth have managed to score with draws in their last two games and will certainly be looking to repeat the feat by adopting a defensive strategy for the match.
With 15 goals scored in their five matches so far, an average of exactly three goals per game, Brigthon has prompted SDA to use the over/under market in their extra guess for the sixth matchday of the 2023/2024 Premier League. The indication is that the match will see at least two goals scored. Offensively, Bournemouth don't have great numbers. They have scored four goals in five matches. But their defense has been breached on eight occasions.
The match is valid for Matchday 6 of the Premier League 2023/24. The ball rolls for Brighton v Bournemouth at 10am at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, England.
Premier League
Date: September 24, 2023
Time: 9am ET
Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton, England
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).