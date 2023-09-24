USA vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch USA vs South Africa?
If you want to watch the United States vs. South Africa match, you can follow it on television on Telemundo Deportes.
What time is the USA vs South Africa Women's Friendly match?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 16:30 AM
Bolivia: 16:30 AM
Brazil: 17:30 AM
Chile: 16:30 AM
Colombia: 15:30 AM
Ecuador: 15:30 AM
USA (ET): 16:30 AM
Spain: 23: 30 PM
Mexico: 15:30 AM
Paraguay: 16:30 AM
Peru: 16:30 AM
Uruguay: 16:30 AM
Venezuela: 16:30 AM
England: 21:30 AM
Australia : 06:30 AM
India: 2:00 AM
Watch out for this player from South Africa
The captain and leader of the African team is Thembi Kgatlana. In the last World Cup she was a starter in all four matches of the South African National Team where she scored two goals and also provided two assists. She currently plays for Racing Louisville.
Watch out for this player from the United States
Lynn Williams, a 30-year-old attacker. The player currently plays for Gotham FC. She only played two matches in the last World Cup. However, against South Africa she played the whole match and scored a brace.
How does South Africa arrive?
They played their second World Cup in history where they managed to make history by achieving their first victory in a world championship. They even advanced to the round of 16 after finishing with four points and second in Group G after beating Italy in stoppage time.
How does the United States arrive?
The U.S. National Team has just beaten South Africa last Wednesday in a friendly match. It has just suffered a big blow after being eliminated in the round of 16 of the World Cup after being defeated in a penalty shootout by Sweden. They also failed to advance to the knockout rounds as group winners after drawing against the Netherlands and Portugal.
Background
These two teams have faced each other three times, with a favorable balance for the U.S. team, which has won all the matches. Last Wednesday they faced each other in a friendly match where the U.S. team was far superior and won 3-0.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Soldier Field, a stadium located in Chicago. It was inaugurated in October 1924 and has a capacity for 61500 spectators.
Preview of the match
U.S. and South African women's national teams to meet in a friendly match
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of USA vs South Africa in the Women's Friendly match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.