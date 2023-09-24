Bologna vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Bologna vs Napoli on TV in real time?
Bologna's probable line-up:
Probable Napoli line-up:
Napoli's record
In Serie A, Napoli have not won for two days. After wins against Frosinone (3-1) and Sassuolo (2-0), they put in a much better performance against Lazio. However, even at home, they were beaten 2-1 by the Romans, who scored on their only two clear shots of the game. On Saturday, February 16, the Neapolitans drew 2-2 away to Genoa. With seven points (two wins, one draw and one defeat), Napoli are fifth in the Serie A table when the tie-break criteria are taken into account.
Bologna's record
The Bolognese defense made three blocks and five shots went the wrong way. Bologna, who had control of the ball for 61% of the time, had 11 shots, four of which were on target. They came closer to victory. The expected goals index, which indicates how dangerous the attacking moves developed, showed this. They came out on top against Verona (0.80 vs. 0.45).
Napoli:
The Azzurri had to recover quickly from the draw with Genoa and turned their attention to the Champions League. In Portugal, they struggled to beat Braga 2-1. The victory came with an own goal from Sikou Niakaté in the 88th minute.
With practically all the players healthy, coach Rudi Garcia can keep the starting line-up from the last few games. The only change is the departure of Amir Rrahmani, who is recovering from a muscle problem. Leo Ostigard could take over in defense, with Natan an option.
Bologna:
The Rossoblu are looking for a good result and to repeat their performance from matchday two, when they drew away to Juventus. But they're aiming to get back to winning ways after a 0-0 draw with Hellas Verona last time out.
Thiago Motta is trying to keep his team's momentum going and reach eight points in Serie A. The coach has almost all his players healthy. However, Adama Soumaoro is still recovering from a ruptured cruciate ligament and won't be back until 2024, making him the only absentee.
TIME AND PLACE!
Napoli's performance is far from what it was last year and they haven't won in Serie A for two matches. They face an opponent where they have a huge advantage, especially in terms of goals. The Azzurri have opened the scoring in their last eight matches against Bologna. Therefore, the visitors scoring first is an interesting alternative.
Napoli have played five official games this season and they have ended with a high number of goals. In that period, four matches have seen the net scored more than twice. In addition, a total of nine goals were scored in the two meetings between the Azzurri and Bologna last season. Therefore, the best guess is more than two goals.
The match is valid for the 6th round of the 2023/24 Serie A season. The ball rolls for Bologna-Napoli at 12pm ET at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy.
Serie A
Date: September 24, 2023
Time: 12pm ET
Venue: Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna, Italy
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).