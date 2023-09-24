Bologna vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Serie A Match
12:00 AM43 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Bologna vs Napoli on TV in real time?

Bologna-Napoli
Serie A

Date: September 24, 2023

Time: 12pm ET

Venue: Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna, Italy
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).

11:55 PMan hour ago

When is the Bologna vs Napoli match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Bologna and Napoli will kick off at 12pm ET at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy, in the 6th round of the 2023/24 Serie A season. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
11:50 PMan hour ago

Bologna's probable line-up:

Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi e Kristiansen; Freuler e Aebishcer; Ndoye, Ferguson e Karlsson; Zirkzee.
11:45 PMan hour ago

Probable Napoli line-up:

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Juan Jesus and Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka and Zielinski; Raspadori, Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia.
11:40 PMan hour ago

Napoli's record

On Wednesday, September 20, Napoli made their debut in the group stage of the 2023/2024 version of the Champions League. They faced Braga in Portugal and secured their first three points with a 2-1 victory.

In Serie A, Napoli have not won for two days. After wins against Frosinone (3-1) and Sassuolo (2-0), they put in a much better performance against Lazio. However, even at home, they were beaten 2-1 by the Romans, who scored on their only two clear shots of the game. On Saturday, February 16, the Neapolitans drew 2-2 away to Genoa. With seven points (two wins, one draw and one defeat), Napoli are fifth in the Serie A table when the tie-break criteria are taken into account.

11:35 PMan hour ago

Bologna's record

Bologna have picked up draws in their two away games. The most recent was on Monday, September 18, against Verona. It ended 0-0. The team showed great defensive efficiency in the match. The hosts, who developed nine shots that ended in a goal, only required goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski to work on one occasion.

The Bolognese defense made three blocks and five shots went the wrong way. Bologna, who had control of the ball for 61% of the time, had 11 shots, four of which were on target. They came closer to victory. The expected goals index, which indicates how dangerous the attacking moves developed, showed this. They came out on top against Verona (0.80 vs. 0.45).

11:30 PMan hour ago

Napoli:

Napoli are finding it difficult to start the year on a high, especially when compared to their scudetto-winning performance last year. The team have won just seven of a possible 12 points and haven't won in Serie A for two games.

The Azzurri had to recover quickly from the draw with Genoa and turned their attention to the Champions League. In Portugal, they struggled to beat Braga 2-1. The victory came with an own goal from Sikou Niakaté in the 88th minute.

With practically all the players healthy, coach Rudi Garcia can keep the starting line-up from the last few games. The only change is the departure of Amir Rrahmani, who is recovering from a muscle problem. Leo Ostigard could take over in defense, with Natan an option.

11:25 PMan hour ago

Bologna:

Bologna are looking for stability this season. Although they've been unbeaten for three games, they've drawn two and won just once in that period. But they've had a good start to the season, having faced Milan and Juventus, two title contenders, and now defending champions Napoli.

The Rossoblu are looking for a good result and to repeat their performance from matchday two, when they drew away to Juventus. But they're aiming to get back to winning ways after a 0-0 draw with Hellas Verona last time out.

Thiago Motta is trying to keep his team's momentum going and reach eight points in Serie A. The coach has almost all his players healthy. However, Adama Soumaoro is still recovering from a ruptured cruciate ligament and won't be back until 2024, making him the only absentee.

11:20 PMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Bologna and Napoli takes place on matchday 6 of the 2023/24 Serie A season. 

Napoli's performance is far from what it was last year and they haven't won in Serie A for two matches. They face an opponent where they have a huge advantage, especially in terms of goals. The Azzurri have opened the scoring in their last eight matches against Bologna. Therefore, the visitors scoring first is an interesting alternative.

Napoli have played five official games this season and they have ended with a high number of goals. In that period, four matches have seen the net scored more than twice. In addition, a total of nine goals were scored in the two meetings between the Azzurri and Bologna last season. Therefore, the best guess is more than two goals.

The match is valid for the 6th round of the 2023/24 Serie A season. The ball rolls for Bologna-Napoli at 12pm ET at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy.

11:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to the Bologna vs Napoli live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a Serie A match between two teams: Napoli on one side. On the other is Bologna. Follow everything about the Italian clash here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
