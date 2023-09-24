Empoli vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Photo: Disclosure/Inter

Don't miss a detail Empoli vs Inter match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
INTER!

Photo: Disclosure/Inter
Photo: Disclosure/Inter
Speak, Andreazzoli!

"I saw a lot of participation and a lot of curiosity – said Mr. Andreazzoli -. I hope that I have also awakened some with my proposals. In a short time I had to settle between the proposals. But we have time ahead of us and we are confident of making up for it in the future. What is it? What's the goal for tomorrow? It's a game against a very strong team. Inter expresses a game that I really like, organized, varied, with physical strength. I have to arrive to highlight the strength of the opponent. We have the opportunity to face a beautiful and convincing reality. There are better opportunities to see what level we are at and where we can get, not immediately, but in the future. made of steps, tomorrow will be The first. The module? I ask myself a lot of questions, let's see tomorrow. It is the system or individual position on the field that makes the difference. other things that are vastly more important and affect performance."

"Tomorrow's forecast shows us defeated? In the meantime, let's play – declared Andreazzoli - if we look at the numbers, I never saw him score a goal. If we focus on quality, the numbers are realistic, but on a human level other factors come into play that we will focus heavily on from now on. We seek comparison that serves to give us a level. If my slogan is still "it can be done"? If I knew there was a player who didn't have that state of mind within me, I would abandon him. My thoughts count there, although I love the freedom of expression given to players, everyone must align with my thoughts. My head goes in one direction, anyone who doesn't align is stuck. outside: not out of malice but because coexistence would not be possible. The attack? There is a potential that must be expressed with facts. It's a team issue, it's a matter of teamwork. It is the team that must demonstrate that it knows how to attack and that it has the desire to do so from tomorrow onwards. We have been working in this direction. If I think about Wednesday's game against Salernitana? There's a game that demands a lot from us physically and mentally, so just play it. I think about tomorrow's game.

We have a good working group, even double in certain functions. Sometimes you need to it gets annoying in the middle of the week, but in this case I'm happy because I can check on the group. What is it? What's the feeling of seeing the fans back on the training pitch? I found them all elderly, I'm joking, of course. I noticed affection, sympathy, the same thing I have for them: the relationship has always been like this. This one too – concludes Andreazzoli – is also the beauty of this work."



Probably Empoli!

Berisha; Bareszynski, Ismajli, Luperto, Pezzella; Fazzini, Marin, Maleh; Baldanzi, Cambiaghi e Caputo.
Speak, Inzaghi!

“We faced a good opponent and suffered a lot in the first half, but we did well to move on and draw. It was his debut in the Champions League, let's take advantage of this point. We saw firsthand that Real Sociedad is an excellent team. The boys are playing a lot, many of them have also been busy with the national teams. However, we did very well to stay in the game also thanks to Sommer who helped us and then we played the last twenty minutes in the best possible way. We saw that in these races we need everyone and I will always do that because there will be many races. Congratulations to the guys who ran a very complicated race. ”
Speak, Pavard!

“I just arrived, but there’s a problem. There is a lot of aggression, a lot of tactics and there is a lot of aggression. There's a lot to learn from this great team. I'm very happy to have played my first game. We have to recover quickly because we will return to the field on Sunday and we want to get the three points. We suffered, but it was important not to lose and get a point. We expected a complicated game here. There will be We'll have another game on Sunday and we'll have to take home the victory.”
Probable Inter!

Sommer; Darmian, de Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoglu (Asllani), Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram e Lautaro Martínez.
How do you get to Inter?

Inter arrives at the game with four victories in the tournament and at the top of the tournament.
The game will be played at Stadio Carlo Castellani

The Empoli vs Inter game will be played at Stadio Carlo Castellani, with a capacity of 16.800 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Serie A: Empoli vs Inter live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
