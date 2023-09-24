Portimonense vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak, Roger Schmidt!
"I'm not saying I'm feeling pressure. He has already arrived. with the season underway, after the pre-season, after the departure of Gonçalo Ramos. I tried to get him used to his colleagues, to the environment. team, sometimes this is a problem. You're fast, you score goals, you gain confidence and rapport with the team and you're ready to go. all good. The beginning was different, and then I have to make decisions depending on the form and condition of the players. We have three strikers up front, Petar Musa, Casper [Tengstedt] and Arthur [Cabral]. Musa did very well in the Superta, then he received a red card against Boavista, but I gave him the opportunity again. Petar has developed immensely and has a huge advantage, because he is there is one year at Benfica, he knows what he has to do on the field. It is not only scoring goals is a goal. work hard, be part of the pressure, be available between the lines, have a feeling with colleagues at work. back, that's why I chose Petar and not Casper or Arthur. Petar has been doing very well, as we saw on Wednesday [September 20]. He was a little unhappy at the finish & ccedil; & atilde; o, which & eacute; This is one of his strong points, but he was involved in many situations on the attacking front, with and without the ball, and is also a great player. This is what we expect from a striker at Benfica. It is not It's easy to play in our system, in our tactics and, sometimes, it's difficult. It's just a matter of adjustment. Arthur Cabral is here. working well and has to wait a while to get his chance, as always happens. It will certainly make an impression. many goals for Benfica, but my choice now has been Petar [Musa]."
"We always try to find the best balance up front, we have Ángel [Di María] and Rafa in great form with the ball, scoring and assisting, working hard without the ball and being part of the pressure situations. We have to look for the best balance in the team to have everything on the field and make the best decisions for each game. If the players who are at the front are very well, it's perfect. I need to have patience. É David [Neres]'s situation. Now he has no physical problems, he is ready. good. You will certainly play. Lots of games in the weeks that are there. come."
"Competition is fierce. is always good, and it has, there are other options for this position. I see things differently. Alex is You're in great shape, you're in great shape. well, but he made a mistake in the 0-1 [in the game against Salzburg], a move in which he could have been a little more perceptive. If he falls... In my opinion, he suffered a clear foul, but he wanted to stay upright. and ended up missing the pass to the goalkeeper a little. But he has been doing very well, like the whole team. If you Don't look at the result from Wednesday [September 20] and just see how we played in the Champions League with 10 players... is It is possible to dominate the game, create many opportunities and not concede many moments to the opponent in our defense if all the players are very good on the field. That is what happened. In attack, Alex also made good crosses where we could have scored goals. Sometimes the players' good moments are not noticed, because people focus on the goals. In my opinion, Alex is great. in excellent shape."
"Every game is crucial, but I understand what you mean... The game following a defeat is a game that's the next game. It is always more important than normal, because we want to win again, to have that feeling of achievement and victory. É our task. We are ready, now! We have shown that we can overcome these types of situations. We are very focused on the next game."
"Of course you were very disappointed, we know it's true. He is a very emotional player, and we also know how much he loves the Club and the team. When something like that happens, like on Wednesday [September 20], seeing a red card very early... he was very disappointed and felt a little responsible for what happened in the rest of the game. It wasn't intentional, it was a reflection at that moment. You are Prepared, these moments are part of your growth process. Unfortunately we weren't able to win the game, but it's great. You are strong enough, you have a good mentality to deal with this, you will look ahead, overcome the situation and be at a good level again."
Benfica information
The Eagles remain the most successful team in the competition, with 92 shots (39.1% were on target and 32 were taken outside the penalty area), while the Algarve team only managed to score 92 shots (39.1% were on target and 32 were fired outside the penalty area). They have Gil Vicente behind, given that in five games they shot 47 times (38.3% towards goal and 23 of them came from outside the penalty area).
Benfica is It is also the formation that triggers the most one-on-one moves and dribbling in the Championship (180) and the one that makes the most touches in the area. (146), said Benfica, on its official website.
