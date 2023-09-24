PSG vs Marseille LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match
Paris Saint-Germain

2:45 AMan hour ago

Follow here Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille match for the Ligue 1.
2:40 AMan hour ago

What time is the Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille match for Ligue 1 2023?

This is the start time of the game Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille of September 24th in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on beIN SPORTS.
Spain: 8:45 PM on Eurosport Player Spain and DAZN.
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.

2:35 AMan hour ago

Marseille's latest lineup

These were the players who started the last game:
Pau López, Leonardo Balerdi, Chancel Mbemba, Renan Lodi, Jonathan Clauss, Jordan Veretout, Valentin Rongier, Joaquín Correa, François Mughe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Vitor Oliveira.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Paris Saint-Germain's latest lineup

These were the players who started the last game:
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Milan Skriniar, Danilo Pereira, Lucas Hernández, Achraf Hakimi, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Carlos Soler, Goncalo Ramos, Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.
2:25 AMan hour ago

Marseille players to watch

The next three players are considered key to Marseille's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Paris Saint-Germain. Portuguese player Vitor Oliveira (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Sunday. Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (#10) is another play distributor on the pitch that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 28-year-old goalkeeper Pau López (#16) is one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday .
2:20 AM2 hours ago

Marseille in the tournament

Marseille had a good start to the 2023-2024 Ligue 1 season, they are in fourth position in the general table after 2 games won, 3 tied and 0 lost, they have 9 points. Marseille seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Marseille's objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on September 17, it resulted in a 0-0 draw against Toulouse at the Stade Vélodrome and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Paris Saint-Germain players to watch

The next three players are considered key to Paris Saint-Germain's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Marseille. French player Kylian Mbappé (#7) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Sunday. Defender Achraf Hakimi (#2) is another playmaker on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Ligue 1. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team . Finally, the 24-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (#99) is one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Sunday.
2:10 AM2 hours ago

Paris Saint-Germain in the tournament

The Paris soccer team started the 2023-2024 season of Ligue 1 (France's first soccer division) well, they are in fifth position in the general table with 2 games won, 2 tied and 1 lost, achieving 8 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last match was on September 15, it ended in a 3-1 defeat against Nice at the Parc des Princes and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
2:05 AM2 hours ago

The stadium

Parc des Princes is located in Paris, France. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 49,575 spectators and is the home of Paris Saint-Germain of Ligue 1. It was inaugurated on July 18, 1897 and cost 90 million French francs.
2:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Ligue 1 2023: Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
