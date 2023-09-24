PSG vs Marseille LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille match for the Ligue 1.
What time is the Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille match for Ligue 1 2023?
This is the start time of the game Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille of September 24th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on beIN SPORTS.
Spain: 8:45 PM on Eurosport Player Spain and DAZN.
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Marseille's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Pau López, Leonardo Balerdi, Chancel Mbemba, Renan Lodi, Jonathan Clauss, Jordan Veretout, Valentin Rongier, Joaquín Correa, François Mughe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Vitor Oliveira.
Pau López, Leonardo Balerdi, Chancel Mbemba, Renan Lodi, Jonathan Clauss, Jordan Veretout, Valentin Rongier, Joaquín Correa, François Mughe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Vitor Oliveira.
Paris Saint-Germain's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Milan Skriniar, Danilo Pereira, Lucas Hernández, Achraf Hakimi, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Carlos Soler, Goncalo Ramos, Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Milan Skriniar, Danilo Pereira, Lucas Hernández, Achraf Hakimi, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Carlos Soler, Goncalo Ramos, Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.
Marseille players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Marseille's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Paris Saint-Germain. Portuguese player Vitor Oliveira (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Sunday. Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (#10) is another play distributor on the pitch that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 28-year-old goalkeeper Pau López (#16) is one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday .
Marseille in the tournament
Marseille had a good start to the 2023-2024 Ligue 1 season, they are in fourth position in the general table after 2 games won, 3 tied and 0 lost, they have 9 points. Marseille seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Marseille's objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on September 17, it resulted in a 0-0 draw against Toulouse at the Stade Vélodrome and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Paris Saint-Germain players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Paris Saint-Germain's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Marseille. French player Kylian Mbappé (#7) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Sunday. Defender Achraf Hakimi (#2) is another playmaker on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Ligue 1. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team . Finally, the 24-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (#99) is one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Sunday.
Paris Saint-Germain in the tournament
The Paris soccer team started the 2023-2024 season of Ligue 1 (France's first soccer division) well, they are in fifth position in the general table with 2 games won, 2 tied and 1 lost, achieving 8 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last match was on September 15, it ended in a 3-1 defeat against Nice at the Parc des Princes and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Parc des Princes is located in Paris, France. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 49,575 spectators and is the home of Paris Saint-Germain of Ligue 1. It was inaugurated on July 18, 1897 and cost 90 million French francs.