Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch LaLiga Match

Argentina: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Brazil: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Colombia: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 4:30 p.m. on LaLiga TV
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. on SKY HD
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Atlético's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Jan Oblak, Axel Witsel, Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic, Yannick Carrasco, Nahuel Molina, Pablo Barrios, Saúl Ñíguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Memphis Depay and Antoine Griezmann.
Antoine Griezmann, a must see player!
The Atlético de Madrid striker is one of the club's great figures and will seek to continue being the team's top leader in attack. Now, Griezmann is running to be one of the top forward leaders that Atleti needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the Spanish team's search for titles. The board has entrusted him with the team's offense and even awarded him the captain's badge with which he will seek to continue leaving history in the club. In the previous campaign, he recorded 16 goals and 19 assists in 48 games.
How does Atlético get here?
Atlético de Madrid enters this friendly duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team for the next LaLiga season, after finishing in third place in the first division of Spanish football with 77 points, after 21 victories, 8 draws and 9 losses. Atlético de Madrid presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix, José María Giménez, Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente and Rodrigo De Paul. In addition to these, the squad was renewed with some reinforcements such as Santiago Mouriño and Javi Galán. Atlético de Madrid is a powerhouse in world football and is a great team that constantly fights to stay at the top of LaLiga and in UEFA competitions. It will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad. and the lineup with which they will start next season. This season the capital team must take advantage of the transition stage of Barcelona and Real Madrid, with their generational changes, to seek the title.
Last Real Madrid lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Kepa, Nacho, Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, Lucas Vázquez, Rodrygo, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric and Joselu.
Vinicius Jr., a must see player!
The Real Madrid striker is one of the club's great figures and will seek to continue being the team's top leader in attack. Now, after the departure of Karim Benzema, Vini is running to be one of the top forward players that Real Madrid needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the Spanish team's search for titles. The board has entrusted him with the team's offense and even gave him Cristiano Ronaldo's historic number 7 with which he will seek to continue leaving history in the club. In the previous campaign, he recorded 23 goals and 21 assists in 55 games.
How does Real Madrid arrive?
Real Madrid enters this friendly duel seeking to continue developing its quality as a team for the next LaLiga season, after finishing in second place in the first division of Spanish football with 78 points, after 24 victories, 6 draws and 8 defeats. Real Madrid presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Vinicius Jr., Luka Modric, Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo, David Alaba and Dani Carvajal. In addition to these, the squad was renewed with some reinforcements such as Jude Bellingham, Brahim Díaz, Joselu and Fran García. Real Madrid is a power in world football and is a great team that constantly fights to stay at the top of LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the lineup. with which they will start next season. This season is one of transition for Real Madrid in its generational change, but this does not rule them out as one of the favorites for the title in all the competitions in which they participate.
Where’s the game?
The Civitas Metropolitano located in the city of Madrid, Spain will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the 2023-2024 Laliga season in a good way. This stadium has capacity for 70,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2017.
