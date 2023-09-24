Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Liverpool vs West Ham live in the Premier League 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Liverpool vs West Ham live corresponding to matchday 6 of the 2023-2024 Premier League, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Anfield. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Liverpool vs West Ham online and live in the Premier League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Liverpool vs West Ham match in several countries:
Argentina: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 9 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 10 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 8 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 8 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 9 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 14 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 7 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 10 hours on Star+
Peru: 8 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 10 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 9 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
West Ham's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Lukasz Fabianski, Angelo Ogbonna, Kinstantinos Mavropanos, Aarón Cresswell, Thilo Kehrer, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paquetá, James Ward, Danny Ings, Said Banrahma and Mohammed Kudus.
Edson Álvarez, a must see player!
The West Ham midfielder is one of the club's great promises and arrives as a reinforcement looking to start making himself noticed as the team's top midfielder. Now, after passing through last season, Álvarez is running to be one of the top references in the midfield that the English team needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a position that qualifies for a championship. UEFA in the Premier League, in the previous campaign, he registered 4 goals and 3 assists in 44 games.
How does West Ham arrive?
West Ham United enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team in this new season of the 2023-2024 Premier League, after remaining in the first division of English football by finishing in fourteenth place in the Premier League with 40 units, after 11 wins, 7 draws and 20 losses. However, the Hammers managed to win the UEFA Conference League title, the highest point of the team's season. West Ham presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Lucas Paquetá, Michail Antonio, Edson Álvarez, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Fornals and Alphonse Areola. West Ham is not a power in English football, but it is a great team that constantly fights to be at the top of the mid-table. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the lineup with those who will start next season.
Liverpool's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Caoimhin Kelleher, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahim Konaté, Kostas Tsimikas, Stefan Bajcetic, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endogen, Harvey Elliot, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz and Ben Doak.
Mo Salah, a must see player!
The Liverpool forward is one of the most important figures of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility of the team fighting for the championship, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team win another Premier League title next year. Last season he played 51 games, where he scored 31 goals and 16 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season. He started the season in a good way, so far he has 5 goals and 4 assists in 11 games played.
How does Liverpool gethere?
Liverpool enters this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of the Premier League, the team is in ninth position, 11 points behind the leader Arsenal with 10 points, after 2 wins, 4 draws and 1 defeat. Liverpool started the season with a pair of draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace, most recently having to come from behind to beat Rangers in the UEFA Champions League. Those led by Jurgen Klupp arrive this season with new additions, with Darvin Nuñez, Fabio Carvalho and Arthur Melo being the most notable. Without a doubt, Liverpool is one of the candidates to win the Premier League championship, but the most important mission is to win the UEFA Champions League championship, in which the team will face Rangers, Ajax in the Group Stage and Naples. The Reds have not achieved the results they expected and are struggling to get among the leaders of the Premier League.
Where’s the game?
Anfield located in the city of Liverpool will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has capacity for 54,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1884.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Liverpool vs West Ham match, corresponding to matchday 6 of the Premier League 2022-2023. The match will take place at Anfield, at 9 am.