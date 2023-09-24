Philadelphia Union vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Philadelphia Union vs LAFC match for the MLS.
What time is the Philadelphia Union vs LAFC match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game Philadelphia Union vs LAFC of September 23rd in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 1:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
LAFC's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
John McCarthy, Aaron Long, Denil Maldonado, Ryan Hollingshead, Sergi Palencia, Ilie Sánchez, Mateusz Bogusz, Timothy Tillman, Mario González, Denis Bouanga and Carlos Vela.
Latest Philadelphia Union lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Andre Blake, Jack Elliott, Damion Lowe, Jakob Glesnes, Jack McGlynn, José Martínez, Dániel Gazdag, Kai Wagner, Nathan Harriel, Mikkel Uhre and Julián Carranza.
LAFC Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to LAFC's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against LA Galaxy. The French player Denis Bouanga (#99) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Forward Carlos Vela (#10) is another distributor of the game on the field that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 31-year-old goalkeeper John McCarthy (#77) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
LAFC in the tournament
LAFC had a great start in Major League Soccer, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 32 of the tournament they have a total of 42 points with 11 games won, 7 tied and 9 lost. They are located in third position in the Western Conference and if they want to keep their place they will have to win the game. Their goal is to stay among the top 7 places in the table to advance to the postseason. Their last game in the MLS was on September 20, 2023, they won 2-0 against St. Louis CITY SC at CityPark and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good MLS team and because of the experience their players have.
Philadelphia Union Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Philadelphia Union's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against LAFC. The Argentine player Julián Carranza (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Dániel Gazdag (#10) is another play distributor on the pitch that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 32-year-old goalkeeper Andre Blake (#18) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Philadelphia Union in the tournament
The Philadelphia team had a good start to the tournament so far in the MLS, after 14 games won, 5 tied and 8 lost, they have 47 points in the general table that puts them in fourth position in the Eastern Conference. They had a good start to the season, it is hoped that they can maintain themselves during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Saturday's game is important to move up the standings. Their goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places to advance to the postseason and therefore they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on September 20, 2023 against Charlotte FC and resulted in a 3-0 victory at Bank of America Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans behind them.
The stadium
Subaru Park is located in the city of Pennsylvania, United States. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 18,500 spectators and was inaugurated on June 27, 2010. It is the home of the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer and its construction cost 110 million dollars.