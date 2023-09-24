Orlando City vs Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch MLS Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Orlando City vs Inter Miami live corresponding to Matchday 30 of the MLS 2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Exploria Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Orlando City vs Inter Miami online and live in MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the Orlando City vs Inter Miami match in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours on Apple TV
Bolivia: 19 hours on Apple TV
Brazil: 20 hours on Apple TV
Chile: 19 hours on Apple TV
Colombia: 18 hours on Apple TV
Ecuador: 18 hours on Apple TV
US (ET): 20 hours on Apple TV
Spain: 00 hours on Apple TV
Mexico: 18 hours on Apple TV
Paraguay: 20 hours on Apple TV
Peru: 18 hours on Apple TV
Uruguay: 20 hours on Apple TV
Venezuela: 19 hours on Apple TV
Inter Miami's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Callender, Kryvtsov, Miller, Avilés, Alba, Yedlin, Busquets, Farías, Ruiz, Martínez and Messi.
Lionel Messi, a must see player!
The Inter Miami forward arrives as one of the important references of the team and as the forward who must help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 5 goals and 1 assist so far in the regular season, becoming the team's top scorer. What Martínez must focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Rodolfo Pizarro and Lionel Messi for a fearsome offense that maintains the good rhythm of the season.
How does Miami arrive?
The Miami team closed a good season, fulfilling its promise of advancing to the Playoffs in its third MLS season and avoiding being left out like the previous season. For this, the team was reinforced with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Leonardo Campana, Josef Martínez and the return of Rodolfo Pizarro. Those led by Gerardo “Tata” Martino have not had the best of starts and are placed in last place in the Western Conference with 16 points, after 5 wins, 1 draw and 13 losses. With these results, those from Florida are looking to have a very important comeback after the break in the Leagues Cup to try to ensure that, with the arrival of Messi, the team manages to show better football and get into the Playoffs. Now the team has the mission of repeating the good previous season and seeking to get into the 2023 MLS Grand Final.
Orlando City's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Gallese, Jansson, Schlegel, Santos, Thorhallsson, Pereyra, Cartagena, Araujo, Enrique, Angulo and Torres.
Duncan McGuire, a must see player!
The Orlando City forward will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way with 8 goals and 2 assists, being the leader in the offensive of the Lions. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have greater regularity on the field of play and connects better with players like Facundo Torres and Mauricio Pereyra to form a lethal forward.
How does Orlando get here?
The Orlando team goes to its home, the Exploria Stadium, to face the Houston Dynamo and continue its path in the Leagues Cup. They are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 10 wins, 7 draws and 6 defeats to reach 37 points. The Lions will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of getting back into the Eastern Conference Playoffs and seeking their first MLS title. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Duncan McGuire, Facundo Torres, Mauricio Pereyra, Pedro Gallese and Rafael Santos, in addition to the additions of players such as Wilder Cartagena and Iván Ángulo. Those from Orlando will try to have a great season and continue adding important victories to lead their conference.
Where’s the game?
The Exploria Stadium located in the city of Orlando will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within MLS 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 25,500 fans and was inaugurated in 2017.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Orlando City vs Inter Miami match, corresponding to the duel on Matchday 30 of the MLS 2023. The match will take place at the Exploria Stadium, at 7:30 p.m.