Banfield vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Match

Tune in here Club Atlético Banfield vs River Plate Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Club Atlético Banfield vs River Plate live, as well as the latest information from Florencio Sola Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Club Atlético Banfield vs River Plate live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Club Atlético Banfield vs River Plate live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Club Atlético Banfield vs River Plate live on TV, your options is: TyC sports international.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Club Atlético Banfield vs River Plate?
This is the kick-off time for the Club Atlético Banfield vs River Plate match on September 24, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. - ESPN Premiun
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 20:00 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 2:00 hrs. - (September 22nd)
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - Star +
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 19:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs. - Star +
Referee team
Referee: Leandro Rey Hilfer
Assistant Referee 1: Miguel Savorani
Assistant Referee 2: Adrián Delbarba
Fourth official: Sebastián Bresba
VAR: Jorge Baliño
AVAR: Fabricio Llobet
Key player at River Plate
One of the players to keep in mind in River Plate is Miguel Angel Borja, the 30-year-old Colombian-born center forward has played three games so far in the 2023 Professional League, in which he already has an assist for two goals, these against; Arsenal de Sarandí on two occasions.
Key player at Club Atlético Banfield
One of the most outstanding players in Club Atlético Banfield is Sebastián Sosa, the 29 year old Uruguayan-born center forward has played five games in the current edition of the Professional League, in which he already has an assist and a goal, this one against; Rosario Central.
History Club Atlético Banfield vs River Plate
In total, both teams have met 47 times since 1987, the record is dominated by River Plate with 25 wins, there have been 11 draws and Club Atlético Banfield has won on 11 occasions.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by River Plate with 76 goals to Club Atlético Banfield's 56.
Actuality - River Plate
River Plate throughout the 2023 Professional League has had a good performance, because after playing five games it is located in the number three position in the standings with nine points, this was achieved after winning three games, drawing zero and losing two, it also has a goal difference of +4, this after scoring 11 goals and conceding seven.
River Plate 5 - 1 Barracas Central
- Last five games
Velez Sarsfield 2 - 0 River Plate
River Plate 1 - 0 Universidad Católica
River Plate 3 - 1 Arsenal de Sanrandí
River Plate 1 - 0 Atlético Tucumán
Actuality - Club Atlético Banfield
Club Atlético Banfield is going through a bad moment in the Professional League 2023, after playing a total of five matches, they are in the ninth position in the standings with six points, this after winning two matches, drawing zero and losing three, they have also scored four goals and conceded four, for a goal difference of 0.
Huracan 2 - 0 Club Atletico Banfield
- Last five matches
Club Atlético Banfield 3 - 0 Rosario Central
Instituto de Cordoba 0 - 1 Club Atletico Banfield
Club Atlético Banfield 0 - 1 Argentinos Juniors
Barracas Central 1 - 0 Club Atlético Banfield
The match will be played at the Florencio Sola Stadium
The match between Club Atlético Banfield and River Plate will take place at the Florencio Sola Stadium in the city of Buenos Aires (Argentina). This stadium is where Club Atlético Banfield plays its home matches, it was built in 1940 and has a capacity for approximately 34,900 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the CA Banfield vs River Plate match, valid for date 6 of the 2023 Professional League.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.