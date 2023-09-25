Santos vs Necaxa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Image: Santos

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:05 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Santos vs Necaxa live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Santos vs Necaxa live, as well as the latest information from the TSM Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
10:00 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Santos vs Necaxa live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Santos vs Necaxa can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

9:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Santos vs Necaxa matchday 1 of the Europa League?

This is the kickoff time for the Santos vs Necaxa match on September 23, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 21:05 hours

Bolivia: 20:05 hours

Brazil: 20:05 hours

Chile: 21:05 hours

Colombia: 9:05 p.m.

Ecuador: 21:05 hours

United States: 22:05 hours PT and 00:05 hours ET

Mexico: 20:05 hours

Paraguay: 21:05 hours

Peru: 20:05 hours

Uruguay: 00:05 hours

Venezuela: 20:05 hours

Japan: 00:05 hours

India: 01:05 a.m. 

Nigeria: 1:05 p.m.

South Africa: 1:05 p.m.

Australia: 13:05 hours

United Kingdom ET: 3:05 p.m.

9:50 AM2 hours ago

Santos Quotes

Félix Torres spoke ahead of the match: "The fans always get to meet historic players who have been an important part of the Club. Every time a former player comes here, it's a great experience, so this Sunday we're going to enjoy them and the joy of winning.

"It will be a good match for us, thinking about turning the page, facing it with a lot of responsibility, so we have to get the three points, make Estadio Corona a fortress. We have to start to make ourselves felt, to give joy to our fans and score points, because we want to be at the top of the table."

"We are working to get the three points at home. It is something that characterizes us, and the reality is that we need that streak of three wins in a row at home. We want to keep adding and also keep our clean sheet."

"It was a very nice return to a high-level competition. It's something that will help us meet the challenge and dream of reaching the 2026 World Cup.

9:45 AM2 hours ago

Necaxa's last lineup

R. Gudiño; J. Cortés, A. Peña, J. Chancellor, A. Oliveros; B. Garnica, F. Arce, A. Andrade, H. Jurado; E. Méndez, F. Batista.
9:40 AM2 hours ago

Last Santos lineup

G. Lajud; O. Campos, M. Dória, F. Torres, I. Govea; A. López, D. Vergara, A. Cervantes, E. Rodríguez; H. Preciado, J. Brunetta.
9:35 AM2 hours ago

How is Necaxa doing?

Necaxa arrives to this match in a very bad shape, the team from Aguascalientes has not managed to win and tied to one goal against Juárez, so they need to win urgently.

9:30 AM2 hours ago

How are Santos coming in?

Santos arrives to this match after losing three goals to two against Pachuca, Repetto's team urgently needs to win three and get out of their slump.

9:25 AM2 hours ago

The Santos vs Necaxa match will be played at TSM Stadium.

The Santos vs Necaxa match will be played at the TSM Stadium, located in Torreón, Coahuila. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
9:20 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Santos vs Necaxa live stream, corresponding to Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at the TSM Stadium at 8:05pm.
VAVEL Logo