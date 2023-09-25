Salford City vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Salford City vs Burnley
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Salford City vs Burnley as well as the latest information emerging from the Peninsula Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
How to watch Salford City vs Burnley?
If you want to watch the Salford City vs Burnley match you will not be able to follow it on television
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Salford City vs Burnley match in the Carabao Cup 0?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Watch out for this Burnley player
Lyle Brent Foster has two goals and an assist in five games for Burnley. The 23-year-old South African attacker was the protagonist in his team's match against Nottingham Forest. He gave the assist, but a goal was annulled by the VAR and then he ended up being sent off.
Be careful with this player at Salford City
Mathieu James Smith has five goals and two assists this season. Last season he scored 12 goals and two assists in 47 games played. In his last game he scored and gave an assist, but it was not enough to avoid his team's defeat.
How does Burnley arrive?
Burnley still does not know what it is to win this 2023/24 season in the Premier League with four defeats and one draw. While the only victory of the course was in the Carabao Cup where they beat Nottingham Forest by the minimum. Right now they are penultimate in the Premier League, 19th, with 1 point in their locker.
How does Salford City arrive?
They have had five consecutive losses. Their last victory was precisely in the Carabao Cup in which they eliminated Leeds United in the penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Right now in League Two they are 21st with seven points, just one above the relegation places.
Background
This will be the first time that these two English teams face each other in history.
The stadium
The match will be played at the Peninsula Stadium, a stadium that was located in the United Kingdom. This was inaugurated in 1978 and has a capacity for 5,108 spectators.
Match preview
Salford City and Burnley will meet in the match corresponding to the round of 32 of the Carabao Cup, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the match between Salford City vs Burnley in the EFL Championship
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrio for this game. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL