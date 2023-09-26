Ipswich vs Wolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match
Photo: Wolves

2:45 AMan hour ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Ipswich vs Wolves match.
2:40 AMan hour ago

What time is Ipswich vs Wolves match for Carabao Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Ipswich vs Wolves of September 27th in several countries:

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

September 27, 2023

14:45ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

September 27, 2023

15:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

September 27, 2023

13:45

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

September 27, 2023

15:45

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

September 27, 2023

15:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

September 27, 2023

13:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

September 27, 2023

13:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

September 27, 2023

20:45 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

September 27, 2023

12:45

Paramount +

Peru

September 27, 2023

13:45 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
2:35 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Ipswich player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Ipswich's iconic center forward, George Hirst. The English striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as George Hirst knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Ipswich.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Latest Ipswich lineup:

V. Hladky; H. Clarke, L. Woolfeden, C. Burgess, L. Davis; S. Morsy, M. Luongo; W. Burns, . Chaplin, N. Broadhead; G. Hirst.
2:25 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Wolves player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Wolves' iconic center forward Matheus Cunha. The striker from Brisbane is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Matheus Cunha knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Wolves.

2:20 AMan hour ago

Last Wolves line-up:

Jose Sa; R. Nouri, M. Kilman, C. Dawson, N. Semedo;J. Gomes, M. Lemina; H. Hwang, J. Bellegarde, P. Neto; M. Cunha.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Background:

Ipswich and Wolves have met on a total of 83 occasions (29 Ipswich wins, 25 draws, 29 Wolves wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the Wolves side. In terms of goals, 100 goals have fallen in favor of Ipswich, while 92 have been scored in favor of Wolves. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 29 of the Championship where Wolves managed to win by the narrowest of margins.
2:10 AMan hour ago

About the Stadium

Portman Road is the home stadium of Ipswich Town Football Club, a professional soccer club based in Ipswich, Suffolk, England. Portman Road has been the home of Ipswich Town since its opening in 1884. Over the years, the stadium has undergone several renovations and expansions to accommodate the changing needs of the club and its supporters. The capacity of the stadium has varied throughout its history due to the modifications. In its current state, it has a capacity of around 30,311 spectators. This makes it one of the largest soccer stadiums in East Anglia, the southeast region of England.
2:05 AMan hour ago

An opportunity to continue climbing the ladder

On the other hand, Wolves will have a difficult season in the Premier League as the team will want to improve its performance in the top flight of English soccer after having finished the 2022-23 season in the mid-table zone bordering on relegation places. Now, in a new campaign the Wolves team will need to start adding victories in the League Cup, FA Cup and home league.
2:00 AM2 hours ago

A surprise is on the cards

The Ipswich Town team returns to the Carabao Cup with the illusion of having a great tournament and surprising the professional teams in England, trying to reach Wembley in February. However, before continuing to dream, they have to overcome the third elimination test to advance to the next elimination match at the end of October, however, when facing Wolves, Ipswich Town has the obligation to have a perfect game in the defensive zone, since the Premier League team is characterized by being a vertical and agile team.
1:55 AM2 hours ago

The start of a great adventure

The wait is finally over in England and for the rest of the world, the most exciting cup in the world is back with the best players, the anthology goals, the most debated controversies and the best atmosphere that can exist in European soccer, the Carabao Cup is back. In the months leading up to the opening day, teams have been working tirelessly on their preparations, fine-tuning their tactics and forging connections on the pitch. Summer signings have injected new energy into the squads, and hopes are at an all-time high for all clubs, from title contenders to newly promoted sides dreaming of making a mark in the elite league. This continuation of the tournament in the season will see Wolves and Ipswich face off from Portman Road in what will be the third knockout round of the League Cup in England.
1:50 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Ipswich vs Wolves match will be played at Portman Road, in Ipswich, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
1:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Carabao Cup: Ipswich Wolves!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
